The wedding season is finally here, and along with it comes a massive wastage of food. However, a woman from West Bengal went viral after she took the road not taken and distributed all the leftover food from her brother's wedding reception food to the underprivileged on paper plates in the Ranaghat station area.









Wedding photographer Nilanjan Mondal, identified the woman as Papiya Kar and shared a few images on a Facebook wedding photographers' group. Mondal spotted the woman at around 1 AM, and noticed that a lot of food was leftover from her brother's wedding reception which Kar took to distribute.

Not only did she stop the wastage of food and help the needy, but also made a difference by inspiring people. More power to her.