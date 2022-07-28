Pune has always been a melting pot of cultures, owing to the number of IT firms and colleges. All of this ensures a cosmopolitan crowd in the city. The city is known for the authentic Marathi cuisine it offers. But as a melting pot, it has everything for everyone.

Pune
Any food vlog about Pune is incomplete without mentioning crowd-favourite places. But with the pandemic, the city has changed and it is constantly evolving. We found a Twitter thread that is an ode to the food in Pune. Junisha Dama took to Twitter and shared "a love letter to Pune". The thread has some lip-smacking food options.

1. The croissants and coffee at Felice Pasticceria in Kothrud.

2. Tokyo Bakery in Baner for all Japanese-inspired food.

3. We Idliwale has outlets in Viman Nagar and Baner. They are changing how Pune eats South Indian fare.

4. Yeti & The Monk in Khadki is giving Pune a taste of authentic Tibetan/Nepali food.

5. Trust Independence Brewing Co in Balewadi for their craft beer. But also try the tenderloin sando, bacon croquettes, and their porters.

6. Visit Soy Como Soy in Kalyani Nagar for Nikkei cuisine.

7. Brasserie Cinq in Dhole Patil Road for the most brilliant French-Italian food.

8. Mighty Crust Pizzeria in Shivajinagar and Pimple Nilakh for thin crust pizzas.

9. The Panna Cotta at Le Plaisir in Deccan Gymkhana.

10. Gingko in Kothrud for Japanese food.

11. Maskawala & Co in Kothrud for Irani-style omelettes and cutlets.

12. Barometer in Kothrud for Mediterranean-influenced food.

13. Appa in Narayan Peth for vada sambhar, sabudana khichdi with koshimbir. They have branches too.

14. Brota in Kothrud for their unique sandwiches.

15. Kerala Restaurant in Aundh for Kerala food.

16. Kinki in Balwadi for yummiest sushi.

17. Toscano in Koregaon Park for their smoked cheesecake.

18. Ukiyo at Ritz Carlton for Japanese food.

19. Sev pav from Samarth Foods in Kothrud.

20. Pune swears by Burger in Camp.

Bookmark this page for when you travel to Pune next.