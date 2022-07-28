Any food vlog about Pune is incomplete without mentioning crowd-favourite places. But with the pandemic, the city has changed and it is constantly evolving. We found a Twitter thread that is an ode to the food in Pune. Junisha Dama took to Twitter and shared "a love letter to Pune". The thread has some lip-smacking food options.
One city whose food landscape has transformed through the pandemic, is #Pune. I've lived there for 2 years, and continue to frequent it every other month.— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
This food thread is long overdue. Think of it as a love letter to Pune. Since 2019, it's a new food city completely!
There's Felice Pasticceria in #Kothrud with it's in-house bakery. The face, like most in Pune, is pretty and their croissants are superior. They use Blue Tokai to make several coffees and are overall, quietly doing a killer job. pic.twitter.com/7ES7PEXUbV— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
In #Baner Tokyo Bakery offers curry breads, fromage, custard buns, stuffed croissants - everything is Japanese-inspired! pic.twitter.com/kDOqXSLYUi— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
We Idliwale has changed the face of South Indian food in a city that once loved only Vaishali/Rupali. Chicken curry with idli, kori Roti with mutton saru, there's a lot more at their dine-in in #VimanNagar, and a limited menu at the darshini-style We Idliwale Mini in #Baner pic.twitter.com/PszfvAVQup— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Yeti & The Monk in #Aundh, rather #Khadki is giving the city a peak into Tibetan/Nepali food with mighty pork momos, thukpa, and a host of other things. They also make a kick-ass Vietnamese coffee. pic.twitter.com/8zjxEYyVQQ— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
I'm partial to the craft beer at Independence Brewing Co #Balewadi. I've always loved their outdoor space, tenderloin sandos, bacon croquettes, and their porters. I consistently pray they'll pour the porter 'Serendipity' that they created for Tapped 2019. pic.twitter.com/f5gKhJF75p— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Soy Como Soy is sitting out of #KalyaniNagar and offering Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) cuisine, and Chef Rohit has changed the game with the meat offerings and sauces. Although their ramen, hamachi carpaccio are all great too! pic.twitter.com/MmROvqK4mZ— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
I first got a chance to experience Chef Ambar Rose's prowess in 2018. In 2022 too, Brasserie Cinq on #DholePatilRoad where French-Italian food takes centre stage is absolutely brilliant. Eggplant nachos, butter-poached crab terrain, steak frites, linguine with proscuito is 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/RPATTHrYBS— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
There's also Mighty Crust Pizzeria in #Shivajinagar and #PimpleNilakh for NY-style thin crust pizzas.— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
They use local ingredients and offer one of the better pepperoni pizzas I've ever eaten! pic.twitter.com/2q9U1SOCfV
I know Le Plaisir in #DeccanGymkhana is a crowd-favourite since years! But their Panna Cotta continues to be a hit! pic.twitter.com/gw5a2U5tos— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
I don't have too many photos of Ginkgo in #Kothrud. But in Pune, it's by far, the best Japanese food I've had the chance of trying. Karage, sushi, ramen, and more. I also tried their bento box, which came to Mumbai via a special pop-up and it's been nothing short of brilliant pic.twitter.com/3gkH7EriCr— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Tbh, #Kothrud is killing it with the kind of eateries that open up there. Maskawala &Co does great Irani-style omelettes, and their chicken/mutton cutlet is worth taking the trip to the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/90JSW8tR61— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
There's also Barometer in #Kothrud which is perpetually full, even on a weekday afternoon.— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
They do global plates! Lots of Mediterranean influences here, like this plate of prawns and chicken steak with saffron rice. pic.twitter.com/KZaijJ1Trh
I have other smaller favourites. Like Appa in #NarayanPeth which does a great vada sambhar, sabudana khichdi with koshimbir. They have other branches too, but this one was always a favourite. pic.twitter.com/P56DvZcHZR— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
An old favourite of mine was Brota in #Kothrus. It's a dingy space, Rickey tables, and they only make Brota sandwiches. But the char on the kebabs and the way they grilled their meats... absolutely perfect! pic.twitter.com/MZsboH96Rw— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Excuse the bad photos, but some of the best beef fry and parotta, fish fry, and morru I've had in Pune was at Kerala Restaurant in #Aunch. It's more of a mess, under Kerala Store which sells rose appams, tapioca chips, and Eastern's masalas. pic.twitter.com/aCzmsAIoh4— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Kinki in #Balewadi was always a great idea to go to for sushi. Of course, it's no match to Gong along the same street. But for the price, Kinki did a wonderful job. pic.twitter.com/LgntX0aSln— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Okay, maybe Toscano in #KoregaonPark can be a bit of an oversell. But their Smoked Cheesecake is brilliant! The flavour is just something else. pic.twitter.com/8bVnW7Gb7o— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Ukiyo is another place that's GREAT for Japanese food. It's inside Ritz Carlton, so obviously pricey...but worth every penny! pic.twitter.com/20nHC4rtX7— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
Okay, tbh, I didn't know Sev Pav was a thing until I moved to Pune. And this tiny stall, Samarth Foods, in #Kothrud was where I've snacked several such pavs pic.twitter.com/gglwQgiyUt— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
I don't have a great picture of the chicken burger from Burger in #Camp either. But, yeah, trust Punekars to be proud of this place and well for ₹120 bucks, I was sold! pic.twitter.com/2DizhSR63u— Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022
