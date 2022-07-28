Pune has always been a melting pot of cultures, owing to the number of IT firms and colleges. All of this ensures a cosmopolitan crowd in the city. The city is known for the authentic Marathi cuisine it offers. But as a melting pot, it has everything for everyone.

Any food vlog about Pune is incomplete without mentioning crowd-favourite places. But with the pandemic, the city has changed and it is constantly evolving. We found a Twitter thread that is an ode to the food in Pune. Junisha Dama took to Twitter and shared "a love letter to Pune". The thread has some lip-smacking food options.



One city whose food landscape has transformed through the pandemic, is #Pune. I've lived there for 2 years, and continue to frequent it every other month.

This food thread is long overdue. Think of it as a love letter to Pune. Since 2019, it's a new food city completely! — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

1. The croissants and coffee at Felice Pasticceria in Kothrud.



There's Felice Pasticceria in #Kothrud with it's in-house bakery. The face, like most in Pune, is pretty and their croissants are superior. They use Blue Tokai to make several coffees and are overall, quietly doing a killer job. pic.twitter.com/7ES7PEXUbV — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

2. Tokyo Bakery in Baner for all Japanese-inspired food.

In #Baner Tokyo Bakery offers curry breads, fromage, custard buns, stuffed croissants - everything is Japanese-inspired! pic.twitter.com/kDOqXSLYUi — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

3. We Idliwale has outlets in Viman Nagar and Baner. They are changing how Pune eats South Indian fare.



We Idliwale has changed the face of South Indian food in a city that once loved only Vaishali/Rupali. Chicken curry with idli, kori Roti with mutton saru, there's a lot more at their dine-in in #VimanNagar, and a limited menu at the darshini-style We Idliwale Mini in #Baner pic.twitter.com/PszfvAVQup — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

4. Yeti & The Monk in Khadki is giving Pune a taste of authentic Tibetan/Nepali food.

Yeti & The Monk in #Aundh, rather #Khadki is giving the city a peak into Tibetan/Nepali food with mighty pork momos, thukpa, and a host of other things. They also make a kick-ass Vietnamese coffee. pic.twitter.com/8zjxEYyVQQ — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

5. Trust Independence Brewing Co in Balewadi for their craft beer. But also try the tenderloin sando, bacon croquettes, and their porters.

I'm partial to the craft beer at Independence Brewing Co #Balewadi. I've always loved their outdoor space, tenderloin sandos, bacon croquettes, and their porters. I consistently pray they'll pour the porter 'Serendipity' that they created for Tapped 2019. pic.twitter.com/f5gKhJF75p — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

6. Visit Soy Como Soy in Kalyani Nagar for Nikkei cuisine.

Soy Como Soy is sitting out of #KalyaniNagar and offering Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) cuisine, and Chef Rohit has changed the game with the meat offerings and sauces. Although their ramen, hamachi carpaccio are all great too! pic.twitter.com/MmROvqK4mZ — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

7. Brasserie Cinq in Dhole Patil Road for the most brilliant French-Italian food.

I first got a chance to experience Chef Ambar Rose's prowess in 2018. In 2022 too, Brasserie Cinq on #DholePatilRoad where French-Italian food takes centre stage is absolutely brilliant. Eggplant nachos, butter-poached crab terrain, steak frites, linguine with proscuito is 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/RPATTHrYBS — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

8. Mighty Crust Pizzeria in Shivajinagar and Pimple Nilakh for thin crust pizzas.



There's also Mighty Crust Pizzeria in #Shivajinagar and #PimpleNilakh for NY-style thin crust pizzas.



They use local ingredients and offer one of the better pepperoni pizzas I've ever eaten! pic.twitter.com/2q9U1SOCfV — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

9. The Panna Cotta at Le Plaisir in Deccan Gymkhana.

I know Le Plaisir in #DeccanGymkhana is a crowd-favourite since years! But their Panna Cotta continues to be a hit! pic.twitter.com/gw5a2U5tos — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

10. Gingko in Kothrud for Japanese food.



I don't have too many photos of Ginkgo in #Kothrud. But in Pune, it's by far, the best Japanese food I've had the chance of trying. Karage, sushi, ramen, and more. I also tried their bento box, which came to Mumbai via a special pop-up and it's been nothing short of brilliant pic.twitter.com/3gkH7EriCr — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

11. Maskawala & Co in Kothrud for Irani-style omelettes and cutlets.

Tbh, #Kothrud is killing it with the kind of eateries that open up there. Maskawala &Co does great Irani-style omelettes, and their chicken/mutton cutlet is worth taking the trip to the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/90JSW8tR61 — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

12. Barometer in Kothrud for Mediterranean-influenced food.



There's also Barometer in #Kothrud which is perpetually full, even on a weekday afternoon.



They do global plates! Lots of Mediterranean influences here, like this plate of prawns and chicken steak with saffron rice. pic.twitter.com/KZaijJ1Trh — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

13. Appa in Narayan Peth for vada sambhar, sabudana khichdi with koshimbir. They have branches too.



I have other smaller favourites. Like Appa in #NarayanPeth which does a great vada sambhar, sabudana khichdi with koshimbir. They have other branches too, but this one was always a favourite. pic.twitter.com/P56DvZcHZR — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

14. Brota in Kothrud for their unique sandwiches.



An old favourite of mine was Brota in #Kothrus. It's a dingy space, Rickey tables, and they only make Brota sandwiches. But the char on the kebabs and the way they grilled their meats... absolutely perfect! pic.twitter.com/MZsboH96Rw — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

15. Kerala Restaurant in Aundh for Kerala food.



Excuse the bad photos, but some of the best beef fry and parotta, fish fry, and morru I've had in Pune was at Kerala Restaurant in #Aunch. It's more of a mess, under Kerala Store which sells rose appams, tapioca chips, and Eastern's masalas. pic.twitter.com/aCzmsAIoh4 — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

16. Kinki in Balwadi for yummiest sushi.



Kinki in #Balewadi was always a great idea to go to for sushi. Of course, it's no match to Gong along the same street. But for the price, Kinki did a wonderful job. pic.twitter.com/LgntX0aSln — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

17. Toscano in Koregaon Park for their smoked cheesecake.



Okay, maybe Toscano in #KoregaonPark can be a bit of an oversell. But their Smoked Cheesecake is brilliant! The flavour is just something else. pic.twitter.com/8bVnW7Gb7o — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

18. Ukiyo at Ritz Carlton for Japanese food.



Ukiyo is another place that's GREAT for Japanese food. It's inside Ritz Carlton, so obviously pricey...but worth every penny! pic.twitter.com/20nHC4rtX7 — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

19. Sev pav from Samarth Foods in Kothrud.



Okay, tbh, I didn't know Sev Pav was a thing until I moved to Pune. And this tiny stall, Samarth Foods, in #Kothrud was where I've snacked several such pavs pic.twitter.com/gglwQgiyUt — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

20. Pune swears by Burger in Camp.



I don't have a great picture of the chicken burger from Burger in #Camp either. But, yeah, trust Punekars to be proud of this place and well for ₹120 bucks, I was sold! pic.twitter.com/2DizhSR63u — Junisha Dama (@JunishaDama) July 27, 2022

Bookmark this page for when you travel to Pune next.

