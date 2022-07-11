French fries are a simple and comforting snack for someone like me who is perpetually broke because they are so cheap. Therefore, discovering that even fries are now being sold at absurd costs doesn't make one feel good. Imagine paying a whopping ₹15,800 for a plate of it.

Yes, you read that right. In 2021, the Serendipity3 restaurant in NYC set a Guinness World Record for the most costly french fries. They are now being brought back by the eatery. They will once more be selling their famous Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites to mark National French Fry Day on July 13.

Reportedly, the renowned French fries are prepared with premium Chipperbeck potatoes and cooked three times in pure goose fat that is imported from Southwest France.

The potatoes are also blanched in J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar and Dom Perignon Champagne for an additional flavour variation. They also come with 23K edible gold dust, which is the cherry on top.

It is not the first world record that the restaurant has established. It also boasts the most expensive burgers, which are offered for $295 each, and the most expensive ice cream sundaes, which cost $1000.