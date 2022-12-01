Ardent fans leave no stone unturned in order to watch their idols play or perform live. Similarly, many football fans have flown to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play for the last time. But this Kerala woman decided to drive her SUV for more than 2000 kilometres, all the way from Kerala to Qatar, to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Najira Noushad, a 33-year-old homemaker from Kerala, drove 2973 kilometres in her Mahindra Thar to reach Qatar as she didn’t want to fly like others. She drove to Mumbai via Coimbatore from where she reached Oman by ship. She, then, passed through countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Najira is accompanied by her five children. She drove for around 600 kilometres a day, starting off at 6 AM on most days. As reported by The New Indian Express, this Kerala woman is trying to spread the message of “safety for women to travel anywhere around the world” with this trip. She wishes to motivate other women to travel anywhere without hesitation.

She has been sharing every milestone of her 45-day journey on her Instagram. Here’s what people have to say about it.

Najira Noushad is an ardent fan of Lionel Messi. She will be watching Argentina play against Poland on December 1st.