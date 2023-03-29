Usually you get to see people in jerseys playing football on the field. But these women from Gwalior went a step ahead. A viral video shows Gwalior women breaking stereotypes, and also the internet, when a video of them playing football in sarees went viral.

The viral videos shows saree-clad women displaying their football skills on the field. Organised in Madhya Pradesh‘s Gwalior, the event was called ‘Goal In Saree.’ Women on the stands are seen cheering for the players, while the Commissioner Municipal Corporation of Gwalior – Kishore Kanyal – was the commentator.

Amid ongoing Chaitra Navratra, 'Goal in Saree' soccer tourney in Gwalior. 8 women teams dressed in Saree tried their luck with football at the tourney, with the aim of promoting Saree and fitness culture among women. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/cjUoXnZrMU — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) March 27, 2023

According to a report by the New Indian Express, these women players were aged between 20 years to 72 years, with the oldest of them being 72-year-old Daljit Singh Mann. Eight teams participated in the tournament. This was the first time these women played a competitive sport. The event was organized amid the ongoing Chaitra Navratra with the aim of promoting sarees and a fitness culture among women.

These Gwalior women broke the internet with their goals. Here’s what people had to say.

ग्वालियर में महिलाओं ने साड़ी वेशभूषा में फुटबॉल खेली। आयोजन को लेकर उत्साह का आलम यह था कि IAS @kishorekanyal_ ने मैच की कमेंट्री की।

जॉली एलएलबी का साड़ी इलेवन v/s बुर्का इलेवन याद आ रहा है ना! pic.twitter.com/73aTrsibow — Prabhu Pateria🇮🇳 (@PrabhuPateria) March 26, 2023

Women are extraordinary. — Anchit Sharma (@anchitsharma3) March 29, 2023

'When drape can signify both strength and femininity!'



A group of women turned football players in Gwalior recently. They were spectacular on the field with their athletic skills. It was a 2 day tournament.



The tournament was called "Goal in Saree".pic.twitter.com/18N36cpqQJ — Naturally Sudhaish (@NaturallySudha) March 29, 2023