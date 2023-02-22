There have been numerous tales of a mother’s unconditional love and support and that’s because it is true. We can all agree that it is our mothers who have often been our biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Sandhiya Ranganathan, India’s women’s national football team striker, penned a heartfelt note for her mother and it made the internet emotional.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhiya Ranganathan shared the hardships she faced in life to reach where she is today. Following the match at her home field in Chennai, the footballer wrote, “She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero.” She also shared an image of her with her mother at the match.

Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero💙 pic.twitter.com/LBBz5wf3lI — Sandhiya Ranganathan (@SandhiyaR_7) February 20, 2023

The tweet has won the internet. It has received more than 888K views and over 18K likes and many retweets and comments. The internet was all praise for her achievements. Many got emotional after reading the tweet. Here’s what they had to say about this heart-touching tweet.

Sooooooo happy to see you with your mom dear Sandhiya. Wish you all the best and just remember one thing, you only get to see a small section of your fans and followers in person. There are lakhs and lakhs like us who are with you always. Go ahead little champion. ❤️ 🇮🇳 🙏👏 — Hari (@harikuz) February 21, 2023

You’re blessed to have her and vice versa. All the best in your journey. You’ve made all proud already now go on n on. — suyash🔰 (@suyashinsights) February 21, 2023

Sandhiya, your amma is our hero also. And we are proud of you like your amma is proud of you. 👏👏 https://t.co/Z0nBofqKYO — Hemanth Kumar (@Hemanth02933027) February 21, 2023

My heart comes to my knees,seeing heroic investment of Mom in her child,despite all odds envisaging she must have faced,daughter brilliant,turned each opportunity ,industriously into a success story,now on horizon of fame and inspiration for Millions.Made Mother India PROUD. https://t.co/saFI9vT4UL — ManMohan Kachru (@KachruManmohan) February 21, 2023

Honouring parent for own achievements shows the gratitude, exemplary persona in ones character and the high quality of upbringing. You've made your mother and your motherland proud. Kudos @SandhiyaR_7 மகள் தாய்க்கு ஆற்றும் உதவி இவள் தாய் என்நோற்றாள் கொல்எனும் சொல் https://t.co/oZ500Cnnvn pic.twitter.com/gMCw2gJP9x — வள்ளுவநாயனார்ValluvaNayanar (@ValluvaNayanar) February 20, 2023

The National flag truly rises in value when she holds it aloft!! https://t.co/Ijo7dRB1WW — Priya (@prikoushik) February 20, 2023

For every sports women's sucess is their mother behind them!! All the very best for your future, may god give your parents abudence of blessings! I wish to see always on the top. #JaiHind https://t.co/3QRgVyvVX7 — Alisha abdullah (@alishaabdullah) February 20, 2023

We cannot thank our mothers enough for all that they have done for us.