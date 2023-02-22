There have been numerous tales of a mother’s unconditional love and support and that’s because it is true. We can all agree that it is our mothers who have often been our biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Sandhiya Ranganathan, India’s women’s national football team striker, penned a heartfelt note for her mother and it made the internet emotional.
Taking to Twitter, Sandhiya Ranganathan shared the hardships she faced in life to reach where she is today. Following the match at her home field in Chennai, the footballer wrote, “She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero.” She also shared an image of her with her mother at the match.
The tweet has won the internet. It has received more than 888K views and over 18K likes and many retweets and comments. The internet was all praise for her achievements. Many got emotional after reading the tweet. Here’s what they had to say about this heart-touching tweet.
We cannot thank our mothers enough for all that they have done for us.
