After its 50th meeting on Tuesday, The Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) announced the decision to levy a tax at the uniform rate of 28 per cent on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. The tax will be applicable on the full face value. There shall be no distinction between ‘game of skill and game of chance.’

Addressing the press conference following the GST meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our intention is not to end online gaming, casino, horse racing. But all these have become so complex that go this route or go that route, each route has transparency to a certain extent, but after that, it is opaque.”

“The GST Council’s intention is not to hurt the online gaming industry or states with casinos. A few states shared their concerns. But there is a moral question: Can we encourage them more than essential goods? I am proud to say that the GST Council discussed and understood the matter deeply and took a decision which had been pending for 2-3 years.” she reportedly added.

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, says "We have offered exemption on GST for satellite launch services provided by private organisations… Online gaming, horse racing and casinos will be taxed at 28% (all three activities) and they will be taxed on full face… pic.twitter.com/vFGCHfaCFy — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Industry experts are disappointed with the decision, given it can cause a significant blow to the fast-growing industry. According to a report by , FICCI Gaming Committee has urged against the hike to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). They argue it would be “extremely detrimental to the survival of the online gaming industry as no business operations can survive with such high taxation.”

The move has courted several reaction on Twitter. Here’s what people are saying:

RIP – Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that – for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 11, 2023

The main question is why is the GST rates keep changing every quarter.. how on earth any potential investor can invest in any industry or business with such a frequent tax changes.. I don’t think there is any country which changed GST these many times after implementation.. — Madhu Kiran (@MadhuKT) July 12, 2023

Youth ko jo karna hota vo kar leta hai , more you try to suppress more it will explode https://t.co/NDDWwvWHyM — Arjun Singh Verma (@Arjunpowers) July 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue is not whether real money gaming should be taxed as it’s a form of gambling, but the issue is of policy inconsistency. First allow them to proliferate, create jobs & capital, then one fine day pull the plug. It took them



10 years to realise it’s not a game of skill?… — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 12, 2023

No need to Sob for GST on Gaming!



India's Youth needs to be more productive instead of playing casino, rummy, poker online.



Govt's move is in the right direction esp for Indian Youth after so much stake holders consultation. https://t.co/iRnE6CiCZL — Yatin Mota (@YatinMota) July 12, 2023

Policy consistency is essential, but it's equally important to address the potential risks associated with real money gaming. While it may have initially been allowed to grow, we must prioritize responsible regulations. — Degen Law Academy (@DegenLawAcademy) July 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The so-called real money gaming/betting business is good for corporate only not for the people.



They are life spoil and addiction which lead to really bad results for the masses.



I know many will say that there are other forms of addiction and other bad stuff in society but… https://t.co/G81lpUOzcx — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) July 12, 2023

Latest lessons – stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes 👾🚀🍅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 12, 2023

Fantasy games addiction destroyed the lives of many. Increase in tax is a welcome move by the government.



If you can afford to lose money, play it else stay away from it. https://t.co/k5yoAzlssb — Srishti (@TechellaTea) July 12, 2023

It is not just the front of online gaming. Govt is clueless on many fronts, on almost any upcoming technology sectors. Be it crypto, gaming, angel investing, and then rest assured, draconian tax laws to follow. Now I know why people emigrate!! https://t.co/gwIteS6T44 — Mohit Mohta (@mohtamohit) July 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes . Gaming is bad for sure . But Govt should also levy tax on earning rather than full pot . If 28% is gst itself then it is really unfavourable 😀



This kind of policies hurt foreign investors sentiment . #Gaming #Onlinegaming #Delta #Dream11 https://t.co/sMsN31nUB5 — CA Paaras Gangwal (@ThetaVegaCap) July 12, 2023

What do you think of this?