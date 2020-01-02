From letting us order food online to finding us dates, mobile apps have become an essential part of our lives. Amongst the plethora of apps available on app stores, only a few of them are liked and downloaded by the users.

According to App Annie, here's a list of top 20 apps and games of the decade that have revolutionised our way of playing games on our smartphones, exploring and interacting with the world.

1. Facebook

To no one's surprise, Facebook is the most downloaded app of the decade. With smartphones getting a common device that everyone has, more and more people are getting on the most popular social networking platform in the world.

2. Subway Surfers

This infinite virtual running game is the most downloaded game of the decade and if you have ever played it, you already know how addictive it is.

3. Facebook Messenger

In order to chat on Facebook, you need Facebook Messenger which is the reason why it is the second most downloaded app of this decade.

4. Candy Crush Saga

It seems like even after the launch of games like PUBG and Call Of Duty, people still love playing simple games like Candy Crush Saga, which is why the game is the second most downloaded game in the list.

5. WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp is another app that you will easily find on any smartphone these days. Even after a lot of data leak scandals by Facebook, people still love this instant messaging app.

6. Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2 is the sequel to one of the most popular infinite run games for touchscreen devices and looks like Temple Run 2 has successfully continued the legacy.

7. Instagram

This photo-sharing app was launched at the beginning of this decade and soon after it became one of the most used apps of its type, gathering over 1 million users in just two months. It's still going strong.

8. My Talking Tom

My Talking Tom is among the early mainstream apps that people downloaded on their smartphones. It's a fun app that people still love to use.

9. Snapchat

Snapchat is another popular messaging app that people use to exchange pictures and short videos that are meant to disappear after they are viewed.

10. Clash Of Clans

The next game on our list is an online multiplayer game where players from different communities, called clans, train troops and attack other players.

11. Skype

Before WhatsApp's video calling feature, Microsoft Skype was among very few reliable services that let users make video calls from their devices. Its presence on the list proves that it is still a widely used service.

12. Pou

You might have not heard about this virtual pet game but it is among the most downloaded games of this decade. If you don't have a pet, you may like this game that requires caring for a simulated creature.

13. TikTok

With a free-to-use platform that let people express themselves in front of the whole world, TikTok became an instant success right after it was launched.

14. Hill Climb Racing

Hill Climb Racing is a very simple yet addictive game that has only one objective, drive as far as possible while collecting coins and gas canisters.

15. UC Browser

Even after the fact that, for a while, the app was removed by Google from the Play Store, the popular browser somehow managed to make its way on to the list.

16. Minion Rush

If you love the Despicable Me series, you must try playing this game as it's based on the famous animated movie series.

17. YouTube

The app needs no introduction as it is the most popular video service in the world. With the increase of the user base, the number of creators also went up. This is the reason why even after so many years, it's still one of the most downloaded apps of this decade.

18. Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is a great stress buster. It offers really simple gameplay where you have to cut the falling fruits by swiping the screen but look out for bombs because cutting them will result in a game over.

19. Twitter

Just after its launch, Twitter became a popular app among students, politicians and even the general public. The quick and snappy nature makes it widely used app by those who want to know everything going around them.

20. 8 Ball Pool

The last game that secured its position on the list is another popular multiplayer game where you have to pocket all your pool balls before your opponent.

We bet you would have used most of these apps and played these games.