Mental health still doesn’t get the kind of attention that it needs and deserves. And so, we’re conditioned to ignore it. On the other hand, there have been good changes (still small) in recent times that try and make the discussion easier, and treatments more accessible. Recently, Apple announced new health features in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 – and these tend to focus on mental health.

Apparently, these features will help users identify depression, and hence make getting help a lot easier. People will be able to log their momentary emotions and daily moods, see valuable insights, and easily access assessments and resources. Other than that, they will also be able to determine the risk level of these illnesses, connect to resources available in their region, and create a PDF to share with their doctor.

These features will be part of the health app, and were introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), 2023. This update is an important addition to the health app – given that mental health is just as important as physical health. However, people are concerned about data collection and its misuse. This in-turn means that users will be targeted with ads and brands, based on the data that they feed in.

Some people also think that it’s hypocritical because phone usage, and isolation is one of the many factors affecting mental health. So, it’s weird that a company that sells such products, is campaigning to “help” with depression and other issues.

Clearly, the internet has a mixed response.

I don’t know how I feel about Apple being able to “detect/identify” depression in individuals.. — trini yawdie – carnivalan native. (@DhalPree) June 6, 2023

Taking the mental health questionnaire on Apple’s health app and seeing it put me at severe risk for depression and anxiety. pic.twitter.com/dUbVYvMRFo — Matt 🇺🇸 (@slink2419) June 5, 2023

This 100% my biggest issue with all of this stuff is that it promotes a world of physical isolation. Apple’s presentation has your phone capable of telling you that you have depression, and a headset that creates the alienated material conditions that create that depression https://t.co/77EMCPW2lJ — Sean Kennedy (@AiE_Sean) June 5, 2023

very funny for Apple to release Mental Health Emotional Wellness OS features and then also a computer you wear on your face to watch ted lasso at the beach — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) June 5, 2023

I’m trying to think of a good enough reason to track this and I’m coming up with nothing. It would seem to me apple & advertisers already manipulate our mental health enough without us literally handing them over the data. https://t.co/ukMbtw2Vpj — Again, for Taquita! (@CoriAgain2) June 6, 2023

Apple just said moving the screen further from your eyes can help mental health and then dropped AR glasses 10 mins after lmao — Viganò (@vigsz) June 5, 2023

Apple focusing on mental health 👏🏽



This is really wonderful to see tbh. Digital journals, meditative practices, and mindfulness techniques enabled through tech can play an incredible role. We genuinely love to see this. — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) June 5, 2023

People are way too comfortable letting these companies collect all their data. Heart rate, sleep quality, exercise, food, etc. Apple already has the data for people's mental health. They're just going to make it available to people now. — Angel (@HipHopAunty) June 6, 2023

This is quite the moral conundrum.