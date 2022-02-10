Mental Health is a complex aspect of well being. Where a technique or approach may work for one person who is struggling with anxiety, the same 'solution,' may very well be ineffective for another person battling the issue. Mental health is extremely personal and subjective. And, sometimes it takes reading self-help books and/or following mental health advocates on social media for a person to reach a point where they have the courage to seek professional help.

Educating yourself can be a way to further your mental health journey.

Sometimes people who share mental health content on social media can inspire you to become more self-aware and therefore seek out the support and help you need. Which is why we'd like to list out some professionals on Instagram that are inspiring this change and more importantly, helping decrease the stigma around mental health in our society. And yes, following these individuals on social media is definitely not a substitute for therapy or for one on one guidance by a mental health professional. But more of a way to normalise mental health. Take a look.

1. Divija Bhasin

Divija Bhasin is a psychologist and often uploads reels on her Instagram about social norms that are problematic and can lead to psychological pressure or a lack of sensitivity towards others. And she also makes them easy to relate to, just take a quick look and see what we mean.

2. Kamna Chhibber

Kamna Chhibber is the head of the mental health department at Fortis Hospital and she uploads helpful videos on topics such as building trust in relationships and the role expectations in our personal relationships.

3. Bhavya Kulshreshtha

Bhavya Kulshreshtha is a therapist who uploads graphic checklists and posts that can help someone identify what they're feeling, or why they're feeling what they're feeling.

4. Sonali Gupta

Clinical psychologist, Sonali Gupta posts self-reflective Instagram carousels comprising of bullet points and questions that can help you if you're on a personal healing journey, or simply looking to introspect and figure certain things out.

5. Richa Mehta

Richa Mehta is a clinical psychologist who also puts in the time and effort to upload informative, graphic posts on her Instagram page. The things she posts about range from how to support someone battling anxiety to what different styles of anger look like.

6. Rashi Agarwal

Rashi Agarwal is a psychiatrist who uses her Instagram page to bust mental health myths by creating informative reels and videos. Along with this, she also discusses women's issues and parenting norms that may be problematic.

7. Saniya Bedi

As a counselling psychologist, Saniya Bedi also posts great informational videos that can help clear any doubts or preconceived notions around mental health and how to approach certain obstacles you're facing with respect to it.

We're grateful to the people who are working to fight the stigma and spark change with the power of their voice.

But, if you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).