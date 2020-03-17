The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world. With over 1.5 lakh infected cases and 7,000 deaths, the disease has instilled fear and panic among people around the globe.

Amid all this, there are some people who are doing their jobs despite being at the highest risk of getting the disease. These are the doctors, nurses, policemen, firefighters, garbage collectors, etc. These people are out in the field catering to our daily needs and risking their lives so that we can live ours.

Here are some instances that show these people are the real heroes the world needs right now.

1. A Twitter user posted a picture of her daughter who has been taking care of COVID-19 patients in London. Even after finishing her job, she volunteered to go back and help her team and patients in the ICU.

If you want to know what a hero looks like, here’s my daughter, nursing Covid-19 patients 2 weeks ago. She’s an ICU nurse in London & finished her job this week, was exposed to the virus, could have come home but volunteered to go back & help her team & patients #CloseThePubs pic.twitter.com/W5JqsWNOba — David Carpenter (@carpenter_david) March 14, 2020

2. This image of a doctor lying down exhausted, in full safety gear, after discharging the last patient from a makeshift hospital in China went viral, few days ago.

This picture aches.



Dr. Xiang lying on a vacant bed after the last patient too was discharged from Wuhan's hospital, #China built exclusively for treating #Covid19.

To the health dept around the world working tirelessly for us under dire conditions; Our Deep Respect ❤ pic.twitter.com/lHqJlwFwEA — Timeless (@The_RedWinged) March 12, 2020

3. This chief of a fire department in the US missed celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to be on duty in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

4. A Chinese doctor who postponed his wedding to help fight coronavirus, died recently after he caught the disease.

5. This nurse from Italy shared a picture of her face bruised by the constant use of masks while tending to coronavirus patients.

In the post she wrote:

I am psychologically tired, and as I am all my colleagues who have been in the same condition for weeks, but this won’t stop us from doing our job like we have always done. I will continue to care and take care of my patients because I am proud and love my job.

6. This picture of an exhausted nurse from Lombardy in Italy slumping over her keyboard shows the extreme fatigue health workers in Italy are undergoing.

The nurse in the picture is Elena Pagliarini. She talked about the enormous strain the coronavirus outbreak is putting on health workers across Italy. She said:

I actually don't feel physically tired, I can work for 24 hours straight if it's necessary but I won't hide the fact that right now I'm anxious because I'm fighting an enemy that I don't know.

7. A Twitter user posted an image of an exhausted Chinese nurse who had marks on her skin from wearing tight face masks and goggles for 12 hours straight.

An exhausted Chinese nurse who has been left with sore marks on her skin from wearing tight face masks and goggles for 12hrs straight to protect her from coronavirus.

Here’s to the everyday heroes- the doctors and nurses who are fighting night and day to keep the rest of us safe pic.twitter.com/VwfQ21fUwk — rocksaqib (@saqib_rock) March 16, 2020

8. This garbage collector shared his story of collecting trash every day amid the fear and panic of the coronavirus.

I’m a garbageman, I can’t work from home and my job is an essential city service that must get done. It’s a tough job, from getting up pre-dawn to the physical toll it takes on my body to the monotonous nature of the job, at times it’s hard to keep on going.

Thread 1/3 — Jester D TGM (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

9. This man shared that he dropped his wife, a health professional, to the hospital at a time when 90% of the world is distancing itself from the coronavirus.

Dropped my wife off at the hospital this morning for her 12hr shift. While 95% of the world is distancing from the #coronavirus, health professionals are putting their armor on and attacking it. My wife is a hero. #covid19Canada #HealthCare #frontlines — Ryan Fahey (@wellnessrf) March 14, 2020

10. A heartwarming picture of an 87-year-old coronavirus patient watching the sunset with his doctor outside a hospital in Wuhan went viral on social media.

The doctor was taking the patient for a CT scan when he asked the elderly patient if he wanted to stop and watch the sunset. The patient agreed and they enjoyed the sunset together.

11. A police officer, who is suffering from Crohn disease, urged people to wash their hands and stay safe. He also said that he'll keep doing his job as long as he can.

I’m a Police Officer. I look fine and day to day have little issues but I suffer from #crohnsdisease. I take immunosuppressive meds to stop my own body fighting itself. I’ll keep doing my job as long as I can but I need people to #WashYourHands and be careful #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/aqN7NELe0q — Barry (@Trojandelta) March 15, 2020

Twitter is full of such instances. People are sharing courageous stories of their known ones who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak head-on.

My youngest daughter Ann is a nurse at Mercy Hospital. She worked a 12 hour shift today. While 95% of the world is distancing from the #coronavirus, health professionals are putting their armor on and attacking it. Annie is my hero. #HealthCare #frontlines — Mike Walsh (@mfw1956) March 16, 2020

My brother’s girlfriend is a nurse working in out of hours, who are visiting suspected cases of coronavirus. Last night, she worked 4pm-4.30am, was working again from 2pm today and doesn’t know when she’ll be finished. She has blisters on her face from her protective mask #hero — valerie barr 🇪🇺 (@valerie_barr) March 15, 2020

We salute all these front-line professionals and emergency responders who are risking their lives to save others. These instances will inspire our future generations for a long time to come.