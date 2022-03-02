We live in times with constant advancements in different spheres. However, there are still basic facilities that we are lagging behind on. Especially when it comes to people with disabilities, like those who use wheelchairs. This only makes the places around us less welcoming.

A Twitter user, Kavya Mukhija shared her experience at a PVR, where she had to sit near a door because the theatre wasn't wheelchair accessible. In her tweet, she mentioned that she went out to watch a movie with her family after a long time at PVR, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka.

I went to the movies with my family after ages in Delhi at @_PVRCinemas, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka) because I had heard that it was wheelchair accessible and even their page on @bookmyshow said so! (1/n) — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

We went there and found that they just had regular seats designated for wheelchairs users. With no option, I had to sit away from my family near the door, like an outsider! (2/n) — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

ID: A photo of Kavya in the movie theatre. She's sitting near the exit (not visible in the photo) and stairs leading to the next row. (9/9) pic.twitter.com/Xk4LJZ1wRI — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

She had heard that it was wheelchair accessible, something that was also mentioned on their BookMyShow page.

ID: A screenshot of book my show's PVR Vegas Dwarka theatre layout, showing the seats reserved for wheelchair users/persons with disabilities. (8/n) pic.twitter.com/vo8kfFokzw — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

They went there only to find out that there were regular seats designated for wheelchair users and no proper provision. When they talked to the deputy manager, he mentioned that the theatre is accessible for wheelchair users, given that the wheelchair could enter. Understandably, this made her feel like an outsider.

Why am I required to sit away just because I use a wheelchair? What inclusion are we talking about? This is 2022 and we still don't know what wheelchair access is? Why can't I just feel included and welcomed for once? (5/n) — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

People also reacted to the incident in support, while talking about the need to create better, more inclusive spaces.

Very shameful @_PVRCinemas Not only is this apathetic, this is also misleading marketing almost amounting to defrauding. Why claim to have accessible seats when you don’t have! — Shantinath Chaudhary (@shantihp) March 2, 2022

Ugh. Sorry you had to go through this. It should not be your responsibility to explain to the manager and @_PVRCinemas what wheelchair accessibility looks like. :( — Nidhi (@keeperofthekeys) March 2, 2022

@_PVRCinemas what is this behaviour? We probably need to raise voices inside the theatre itself. If System ruins our experiences, we must stop the show. Itni democracy toh baaki hee hai abhi — Mithilesh Yadav (@mighty_onsway) March 2, 2022

@MohanaBasu can something be done from your end to raise the voice against this ??? — Dhumketu (@dhumketu101) March 1, 2022

After the movie, she made it a point to discuss this with the deputy manager and he apologized mentioning that he'd convey it to the committee.

What's even the point of claiming wheelchair access when you don't even have proper, dignified seating arrangement!? Why am I required to move out of my chair? Am I not supposed to watch films if I'm a wheelchair user? Why am I made to feel unwelcome every time? (4/n) — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

It's frustrating to experience discrimination every single time! This was not the first time I faced this in the theatre. What an irony that this happened on International Wheelchair Day! @_PVRCinemas, you RUINED our family time. (6/n) — Kavya Mukhija (she/her) (@KavyaMukhija) March 1, 2022

However, this does not dismiss the fact that most public spaces still remain inaccessible with little to no focus on inclusivity. It is also misleading to claim that a space is accessible when there are no specific provisions made. We definitely need more sensitivity around us.