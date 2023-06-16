Even before it hit the theatres, Adipurush was the most talked about movie on social media. People trolled the film for its poor VFX despite the huge budget the film was made on. It has been reported that this Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film has been made on a budget of ₹600 crores, so naturally people were expecting VFX on those levels but what Om Raut’s team delivered has been a dud. Despite delaying the release and claiming to work on the VFX.

People expressed their disappointment on social media. Some called out the depiction of Ravan, Hanuman, and Vanar Sena being far from what the original Ramayana depicted them to be. Many called the VFX to be so bad and said that Ra. One and Brahmastra fared much better.

In some scenes, you cannot figure out if you are watching Avengers, Game Of Thrones, or Harry Potter. Knowingly or unknowingly the VFX of Adipurush turned out to be hilarious. And these tweets prove it.

Take a look at them here.

Its crazy that they changed nothing about this scene!#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/MVNdyRQF7Y — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush For the first time in my life, I'm feeling really bad for "Ravan". Just want to say it's a mockery of technology(VFX). India is on it's way to become a major hub for VFX production, but this is what we get in the name of creativity. pic.twitter.com/TKO2HlLXA5 — Srishti (@TechellaTea) June 16, 2023

#AdipurushReview one word #Disaster #Prabhas looks Ravan with his moustache aged looks. No emotions carried well. VFX childish.Worst presented Ramayan https://t.co/KleSZ4QQo8 serial Ramayan far better than #Adipurush.movie Strictly for brainless prabhas fans & under 5 year old… pic.twitter.com/xAziBzrodn — Tubelight (அன்பு செய்வோம்)❣️ (@Blink_Blng) June 16, 2023

2010 k time k VFX k GOT k dragons bhi Issey real dikhte they lol #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/gXxiFCZc7N — Arib 🦷 (@los_pollosss) October 2, 2022

Indrajeet hai ya ..South Delhi ka Tattoo artist 😭 pic.twitter.com/eeNwpTKIRV — BekaarAaadmi🚶 (@BekaarAaadmi) June 16, 2023

Chalo ye wala massage bhi dekh lo 🙂🙂.. python massage sponsered by Om Raut 🙂🙂… #Prabhas#AdipurushReview#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/nj2OXQ78TN — 𝗞𝗘𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗕 (@whitehorse809) June 16, 2023

More than rama story its like transformers…

Worst movie in Prabhas carrer first half bore.. Second half in dark mode #Adipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas #OmRaut pic.twitter.com/lMFrmcKGj3 — Preethi (@Storyofme1995) June 16, 2023

Disappointed #AdipurushTrailer

Look at this , how can someone show Sitamata like this ? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xEJKyNJhdz — Hemu..Toxic (@NameIsHemuu) June 7, 2023

3/4~Our Hanumaan's bad selection and Ravan's trimmed hair & sorted beard.

Vanar Sena's cartoon kind of elaboration.Ravan's black lanka.

Prabhu Ram is our idol & #Adipurush is his journey,bt frm trailer #Prabhas disappointed us as well as #OmRaut#AdipurushReview#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/3HIG5RbZVh — Divyang Shanu (@divyang_ds) June 15, 2023

Released on June 16, Adipurush is running in theatres.