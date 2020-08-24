The internet's latest viral sensation is the epic Gopi Bahu mashup, created by music producer Yashraj Mukhate.
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot •— Yashraj Mukhate (@YBMukhate) August 21, 2020
Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️#kokilaben #gopinahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios pic.twitter.com/4TcWwAcH7q
The song became so popular that Kokilaben herself reached out to Yashraj, to congratulate him. And now, peak social media humor has been attained, after a Twitter user made a thread of Arnab Goswami as Kokilaben.
I mean, you'd think Kokilaben has exclusive rights to giving Rashiben the 'evil eye', but actually, Arnab's been doing the same with participants on his debate show for years.
It's uncanny, the way their reactions match, and my only question is, who inspired whom?
Now that's what you actually call twinning!
Suffice to say, Twitterati was visibly impressed:
Nation may not have wanted to know this, but we're sure as hell happy to have got it.