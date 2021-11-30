Ever since we've gained consciousness of our selves, we've seen or heard our parents giving examples of Sharma Ji ka beta/beti. That's because they do everything right. From topping in exams to excelling in sports, Sharma Ji's kids have been the BEST. And all we could do is either get angry on them or feel jealous (If you are not one of Sharma Ji's kids).

But things seem to be changing these days, only because there's a new competitor. Agrawal Ji ka beta. Here's proof.

As if Sharma ji ka beta wasn't enough, we now have Agarwal ji ka beta as well. #ParagAgarwal #TwitterCEO — R2T2 (@tiwarituraj) November 30, 2021

Recently Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, became the CEO of Twitter. He had been serving as the CTO for the last 4 years and had joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011.

He secured 77th rank in the IIT JEE and completed his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford.

Whenever I Open Twitter all I see



" PARAG AGRAWAL 👤 CEO "



( Now Indian parents will shift from

" Sharma ji ke bete ko dekha hai "

to

" Agrawal ji ke bete ko dekho " )#ParagAgrawal #TwitterCEO — Nisha (@niishoww) November 30, 2021

Not just Parag, if you look at other exam toppers from recent years, the trends are in favour of 'Agrawal Ji ka beta'.

Agarwal sahab ka beta is what we need......Sharma ji ka beta is too overrated.#ParagAgrawal — Shubh (@Shubh26045994) November 30, 2021

The topper of IIT JEE in 2021 was Mridul Agarwal. He scored 96 percentile, highest ever in IIT entrance tests.

I don't understand why we were compared to Sharma Ji's kids all this while.

P.s. I still don't see any Sharma ji Ka beta. #LifeLongComparison



Congratulations to all and thank you for setting such a beautiful milestone to grow into the future. — Shashank R. Chakerwarti 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@ShashankR_Cha) November 30, 2021

Need more proof?

Shubham Agrawal from Meerut secured AIR 5 in NEET, this year. He was the state topper.

His score: 715/720.

Most of the time, desi parents give examples of Sharma Ji ka beta clearing government job exams like UPSC, SSC, etc.

Agrawals have proved their mettle here too. In 2013, Gaurav Agrawal topped the Civil Services Examination. He is currently posted as Collector & DM Tonk in Rajasthan.

Then there's Sarthak Agrawal, who not only topped CBSE class 12th with 99.6% in 2014, but also cleared CSE with AIR 17 in 2021.

So, the question is:

So does '#Agrawal ji ka beta' replaces the old adage, 'Sharma ji ka beta'? #TwitterCEO — Prashant Kanaujia (@prashant_k18) November 30, 2021

Damn yes, it does.

Make way for 'Agrawal Ji ka beta'. Sharma Ji's kid you can move aside.

And we graduate from Sharma ji ka ladka to Agarwal ji ka beta! https://t.co/j6BIGeUeXI — Soumya Maheshwari (@isomkahin) November 30, 2021

Feeling bad for Sharma Ji's kid, tbh.