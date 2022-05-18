We love it when our favourite people on the internet go viral for different reasons - it can be something they said or did. It makes them relatable and that's always fun. Today, it's Anand Mahindra and the reason will make you laugh a little. While the businessman always tries to stay relevant and active on social media, his comment is what won hearts today. 

Source: Hindustan Times

Twitter user asked the Mahindra Group's Chairman, if they can make cars for ₹10k. Replying to the man, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a miniature car modelled after Thar and captioned it saying that they've done it better by making one that costs under ₹1.5k. His reply was witty and sassy at the same time, and the internet loved it.  It's also something we'd expect to a demand for making cars that cheap.

While most people choose not to respond to comments, Anand Mahindra's response left netizens with a good laugh. Some even considered it a brilliant marketing strategy.  

Others couldn't help but appreciate his comeback, while also sharing how they love the Mahindra toy cars just as much as the real ones. 

Booking this Mahindra car that I can afford. 