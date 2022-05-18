We love it when our favourite people on the internet go viral for different reasons - it can be something they said or did. It makes them relatable and that's always fun. Today, it's Anand Mahindra and the reason will make you laugh a little. While the businessman always tries to stay relevant and active on social media, his comment is what won hearts today.

A Twitter user asked the Mahindra Group's Chairman, if they can make cars for ₹10k. Replying to the man, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a miniature car modelled after Thar and captioned it saying that they've done it better by making one that costs under ₹1.5k. His reply was witty and sassy at the same time, and the internet loved it. It's also something we'd expect to a demand for making cars that cheap.

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

While most people choose not to respond to comments, Anand Mahindra's response left netizens with a good laugh. Some even considered it a brilliant marketing strategy.

That's great marketing strategy.



West started this long back where the ads and marketing tools were created targetting young minds so that when they grow, it comes naturally to them to buy the same product.



Disney,Marvel and most of the car companies do that. — Ravish Jha (@ravishjha) May 17, 2022

Others couldn't help but appreciate his comeback, while also sharing how they love the Mahindra toy cars just as much as the real ones.

I hav two of these one on table & other at parking visible as my desktop wallpaper for road less travelled pic.twitter.com/IlYMdzrYfD — Gautam Kashyap (@gkash77) May 17, 2022

Sense of humor at its best. 😊😊👏👏👏 https://t.co/GAhxFeTesG — Lalatendu (Lalat) Mishra (@lalatendu4u) May 18, 2022

Booking this Mahindra car that I can afford.