Chances are that you might have seen the funny and sometimes, inadvertently, profound messages that are written on the back of a truck. These trucks are found so frequently in India. And when a truck with a unique message comes up, everyone sits up and takes cognizance. This is what happened when a Twitter user spotted this truck somewhere in North India. With a message on feminism.

Taking to Twitter, a user (Francis Forever) shared a picture of a truck which had a feminist message painted on it. It read, “ Bade ho kar, FEMINIST banunga” (Translation: I will grow up to become a feminist). The word ‘feminist‘ has been written in bold, black letters. She captioned the tweet, “I wish I was making this up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Take a look at the tweet here.

i wish i was making this up pic.twitter.com/cONvJpz7u8 — francis forever 🫧 (@stfuaashi) March 31, 2023

We stan feminists!

The truck went viral on social media and fetched over 69K views, more than 2K likes, and over 180 retweets and comments. People loved this message on the truck. It has become quite a hot topic on social media.

Here’s what they had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT North India never ceases to surprise 🤣 — Sara K✨(Taylor’s Version) (@littlemisanemic) March 31, 2023

Unexpectedly based — sanjeevani booty squats (@chippdnailss) March 31, 2023

slayyed 😍💅💅 https://t.co/4WHpiAAe2l — im sicc n tired now idk what to do⁷ (@L0V3DR0UGHT) April 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT If anyone wants to pay me to make quirky art decor out of this, I won't complain at all https://t.co/hMo60UteLc — C Gayathri (@i_am_a_guava) April 1, 2023

This is why I can’t leave Delhi https://t.co/MxnlXPNwqI — dinesh the menace (@punirudh) March 31, 2023

I don’t understand why is this a bad thing? — P (@B0tti_celli) April 1, 2023

A picture speaks louder than words.