Beer Biceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, is someone who has a lot of random stuff to say and even ask. This is evident from his podcasts where he gets famous personalities and talks about topics that are not even relevant to the field that they hail from. The conversation steers in any direction whatsoever. The latest example of this is his new episode with Yuvraj Singh.

A snippet from that episode is going viral on X (formerly, Twitter). Ranveer asks Yuvraj, “khaana pasand hai?” while the cricketer is eating on the show. Yuvraj munches on his food while the podcast host continues to throw questions like “kya khaana pasand hai?“. The most hilarious part is how he continues to answer the questions himself as Yuvraj gives one-word answers and is just focused on his food.

I might be biased against beer biceps but what kind of a podcast interview is this? pic.twitter.com/yUjoGXOdqH — Paarug Sethi (@paarugsethi) November 8, 2023

The video has left everyone amused on the social media platform. It has fetched over 4.5K likes and over 2.4 million views. It reminds people of the small talk they make on initial dates. Here’s what people had to say about it.

when you're on your 50th date and this is all that's left of talking stage in you https://t.co/WpO9S9ZQnC — Disha (@dishambles) November 9, 2023

He asks a question, then immediately answers it himself? https://t.co/986QcqdWpN — Nidtendo.txt (@Grammatizator) November 8, 2023

visual representation of me trying to get to know my friends gymbro boyfriend better because she thinks i talk to everyone but him but there's a reason why i talk to everyone but him and you can see why: https://t.co/LAHzkkF31D — 🤸🏻‍♀️mahru🤸🏻‍♀️ (@mahrugarita) November 10, 2023

me trying to break the ice with someone I matched with on a dating app https://t.co/pM5YG9rFyI — hades (@lycanthropez17) November 8, 2023

Dying of second hand embarrassment. https://t.co/LZJQn6Ujen — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) November 8, 2023

The voices in my head having a conversation while I just want to enjoy a meal in peace. https://t.co/yQvNj3Xh9Y — Pranjal (@Pranjalux) November 9, 2023

every beerbicpes pod clips looks like it has been lifted from some podcast parody sketch https://t.co/pEuaMVaeOi — zoobear of film twi (@doug_1399) November 9, 2023

bro literally hitting random topics — Anirudh (@anirxdx) November 8, 2023

I’m sorry did he ask namak wali roti pasand hai https://t.co/Tl8PRCICqi — 🕷 (@H0TPR1ES7) November 9, 2023

When you meet the girl your family matchmaker picks. https://t.co/GNPNgCveMn — Sumil Sudhakaran (@SumilVS) November 9, 2023

Is there anything Beer Biceps won’t talk about?

