State governments often launch new initiatives that target the youth on skill development in order to push for progress in the state. The Bihar government launched a similar skill development program that is titled, Bihar Skill Development Mission. It has the acronym – BSDM and yes it isn’t a typo and yes, you are reading it wrong. Read it again.

It is not the state program that has become the most talked about thing on the internet. It is the acronym that has caught people’s eyes. A viral tweet shows this state-sponsored initiative. The tweet has a picture of a YouTube thumbnail on which you can see Bihar‘s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Along with the picture, the text reads, “What is BSDM.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

The viral tweet has fetched over 4.4K likes and over 216K views. The cheeky acronym has got people giggling their hearts out. Here’s what people had to say.

What are the centres where the skills are going to be taught called?

Bihar Skill Development Kendra (bsdk) ? — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) July 4, 2023

Thank God it wasn't 'Bihar Development Skill Mission ' — Pseudo_loger (@pseudo_loger) July 4, 2023

Mai to 3-4 baar galat hi padha — Om Patil (@itsokom) July 4, 2023

my brain registered this 15 minutes late — vineet (@VineetK0502) July 4, 2023

The thumbnail designer knew what he/she was doing 😂😂 https://t.co/O79zZGaLVU — Shlok (@shlxk9) July 5, 2023

I don’t mind spending my limited 600 views for such content https://t.co/yzM13Wykp5 — deviiiikaaaa✨ (@butterrnaan) July 4, 2023

Bihar taking it to next level!! Proud of the state! Needed more awareness of BDSM! https://t.co/UHjNOvb2Ax — Jack10.eth (@Gagz7) July 5, 2023

When you're horny but remember that you're also a CM and can't name a policy as BDSM https://t.co/EEJDOYuyxr — in my ryan gosling era (@sarcasm__101_) July 5, 2023

No fkin way this isn't intentional https://t.co/hdHWHSqVUc — Avantika 🇮🇳 (@avkverma_01) July 4, 2023

Peak Bihar moment.

