When someone talks about Bihari cuisine, the first food that comes to mind is litti chokha. A simple dish that bursts with just the right amount of flavours and spice. Bihari food has become synonymous with this dish. However, this one dish does not do justice to the myriad flavours that make up Bihar’s food.

Recently a Twitter user took to the social media platform and compiled a thread about Bihari cuisine that does not include litti chokha. Mausam Kumar, who hails from Bihar, shared a list of his seven meals that give us a glimpse of the food of Bihar.

As someone from Bihar, I often get asked what exactly is Bihari cuisine and most people know of nothing except that litti-chokha. So, I am home for a couple of days and have decided to share some of our meals. I have been eating this since as far back as I can remember. A thread. — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) December 31, 2022

Mausam shared a picture of his brunch which included sattu puri and ghugni with dhaniya chutney. Sattu, made from roasted grams, is a staple in Bihar and you will never find a Bihari home that does not have sattu.

Next, he shared a picture of his lunch which included khichdi, chokha, achaar, and papad. Nothing beats chokha and khichdi.

Meal 2: Saturday lunch is always Khichdi, chokha, achaar, and papad. I have been having this same meal since I was a child. The Khichdi is very basic, with just the right amount of ghee. Can vouch for the taste. pic.twitter.com/DCwA0Deu5j — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) December 31, 2022

He also shared a picture of aloo paratha with gajar ka halwa and a sweet dish.

Meal 3: Last meal for the year. We are having the quintessential aaloo paratha with gajar ka halwa and the divine rasgulla. I am not exaggerating this is the best rasgulla you can ever have in your life. The guys we get it from have been making it for over 30 years. Always same! pic.twitter.com/XPznrJD50b — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) December 31, 2022

The fourth meal included a spinach puri with soybean sabzi. Mausam added how these spinach puris are a Bihari staple.

Meal 4: First meal of the new year. For breakfast, there is Dhaniya (Spinach) puri with soya bean. These puris are hard to find anywhere else and is a typical Bihari staple. They go great with soya. Can’t have the first meal of the year without those rasgullas. pic.twitter.com/BAwkqmZaOG — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) January 1, 2023

The fifth meal was lunch with rice and lots of vegetables. Any Bihari lunch is incomplete without aloo bhujiya. The meal also included a bowl of daal with jeera ka tadka.

Meal 5: A sumptuous lunch for the new year. Lots of veggies in here. The one on the left has kadima, gobhi, and peas. The aaloo bhujiya is a necessary Bihari companion for any lunch. The dal is thin with a lot of cumin. Beet root, carrot, radish, onion, with spinach. Unbeatable! pic.twitter.com/m5Y0bTgW6L — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) January 1, 2023

Next, we move to snacks. This snack is called bagiya. Looks like a gujiya, but far from it. It is made of rice flour and boiled chana daal stuffing.

Meal 6: sharing a very unique snack which I doubt is made anywhere else. In Bihar, it’s called bagiya. It’s made of ground rice flour with boiled chana daal stuffed inside these crescent-moon shaped appetisers. Very healthy, tastes incredible with freshly minted spinach chutney. pic.twitter.com/mfJyP4GSXb — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) January 1, 2023

How can we forget mutton cooked in the traditional Bihari style?

Meal 7: Was invited for a small family bhoj (dinner) by Mausi. My Mausaji makes the most incredible mutton. I guess Roti and Mutton is as Bihari a dish as any. Our mutton has a lot of onion and khada masala with whole garlic bulbs. You all are invited, if ever you are around. pic.twitter.com/oKiOXkwOnt — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) January 1, 2023

And finally, the quintessential Bihari snack – thekua and gujiya.

As I fly back to Delhi today to continue my meandering existence, I close this thread with a haul of Maa's thekua and pirukiya (gujiya). If there is an essential Bihari snack, it has to be thekua. Maa makes the most delicious ghee wale thekua and pirukiya. If in Delhi, reach out! pic.twitter.com/cZf6UP9ekG — Mausam Kumar (@mausamiitb) January 2, 2023

The thread summed up the food of Bihar succinctly. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Such a wonderful thread! Thank you- your mother’s food looks lovely! — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) January 2, 2023

That is a unique share. Every region has its staple that is uniquely related to its culture and geography. This post is truly appetizing 🙏 — Tenny Tomas (@tennytomas) January 1, 2023

These look absolutely delicious! A good reminder on the diversity of Indian cuisine. — Sathya (@sathya_opines) January 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Beautiful thread. As I always say, thrs is more in Bihar If u look beyond Litti Chokha.

Litti chokha is neither festival food, nor celebration food, nor part of family cuisines. I never saw litti in weddings in my childhood. It was never cooked for birthdays too😄😄😄 https://t.co/jsuWS0wiNG — Candid_Shweta (@CandidShweta) January 2, 2023

This thread reminds me of ghar ka khana. Crying, brb. https://t.co/9059Gt8XDN — new year, who dis? (@AryaSpeak_s) January 1, 2023

Truly mouth-watering!

