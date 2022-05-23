Texting with your cab driver is mostly straightforward but for some people, it ends up being unintentionally hilarious. Here are a few examples of the same. Full rating for these.

1. Oh, Dinesh!

2. How do you give 6 stars out of 5.

3. Please let all your cabbies eat their paranthas.

This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life pic.twitter.com/xi62yZak8v — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

4. This is great news.

5. I feel like even I would have thanked the cabbie without asking who it is.

It was a quiet car ride pic.twitter.com/F9ubGUoHAI — palmer (@decentbirthday) December 14, 2017

6. I mean, technically it is a cat.

7. This cabbie is like my mother.

It’s truly a Christmas miracle. My cab driver who responds to all my texts every morning with “Ok” said something different today. pic.twitter.com/Bo9XwzZtsC — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) December 25, 2020

8. Every app is a dating app if you/'re committed enough.



(Don't do this, ideally)

When the cab driver hits you up with that late night text >>> #justalbanythings pic.twitter.com/8sn5oH6piz — nic♡le (@ngd219) January 31, 2017

9. Cute.

The text I get from our cab driver after finalizing cabs for the mixer... #AXOlovesLarry pic.twitter.com/9QYDshUmCS — Katie Matthews (@KatieLeigh_Anne) September 8, 2014

10. Have you, though? Don't change the topic.

Looool the cab driver just text me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b6OnOofSQi — KLJ (@KyranJones1) March 21, 2015

Cab world is all sorts of funny. And sometimes strange.