Texting with your cab driver is mostly straightforward but for some people, it ends up being unintentionally hilarious. Here are a few examples of the same. Full rating for these.

1. Oh, Dinesh!

cab drivers funny replies
Source: Twitter

2. How do you give 6 stars out of 5.

uber driver funny replies
Source: Twitter

3. Please let all your cabbies eat their paranthas.

4. This is great news.

uber chats funny
Source: Instagram

5. I feel like even I would have thanked the cabbie without asking who it is.

6. I mean, technically it is a cat.

funny uber chats
Source: Imgur

7. This cabbie is like my mother.

8. Every app is a dating app if you/'re committed enough. 

(Don't do this, ideally)

9. Cute.

10. Have you, though? Don't change the topic.

Cab world is all sorts of funny. And sometimes strange.