Texting with your cab driver is mostly straightforward but for some people, it ends up being unintentionally hilarious. Here are a few examples of the same. Full rating for these.
1. Oh, Dinesh!
2. How do you give 6 stars out of 5.
3. Please let all your cabbies eat their paranthas.
4. This is great news.
5. I feel like even I would have thanked the cabbie without asking who it is.
It was a quiet car ride pic.twitter.com/F9ubGUoHAI— palmer (@decentbirthday) December 14, 2017
6. I mean, technically it is a cat.
7. This cabbie is like my mother.
It’s truly a Christmas miracle. My cab driver who responds to all my texts every morning with “Ok” said something different today. pic.twitter.com/Bo9XwzZtsC— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) December 25, 2020
8. Every app is a dating app if you/'re committed enough.
(Don't do this, ideally)
When the cab driver hits you up with that late night text >>> #justalbanythings pic.twitter.com/8sn5oH6piz— nic♡le (@ngd219) January 31, 2017
9. Cute.
The text I get from our cab driver after finalizing cabs for the mixer... #AXOlovesLarry pic.twitter.com/9QYDshUmCS— Katie Matthews (@KatieLeigh_Anne) September 8, 2014
10. Have you, though? Don't change the topic.
Looool the cab driver just text me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b6OnOofSQi— KLJ (@KyranJones1) March 21, 2015
Cab world is all sorts of funny. And sometimes strange.