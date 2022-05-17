

How many times have you cancelled an Ola/Uber because the cab driver took longer than the stated estimated arrival time on the app? I'm sure you have lost count.

Drivers can get late for a variety of reasons - the app glitching because of server issues, traffic jams, or like in this case, the driver must be finishing his. Yes, you read that 100 per cent right.

A user took to Twitter to narrate this incident. Karishma Mehrotra tweeted how when she asked the cab driver whether he was coming to her pick up spot, the driver said "aaunga hundred percent ek paratha Kha Raha Hun aadha bacha" (100% sure I will be coming, I'm eating a paratha right now. Half of it is left).



This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life pic.twitter.com/xi62yZak8v — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

"This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life," said the original tweet. This honest incident left Twitter in splits.



This is so adorably funny I'm crying — 🇵🇸 ᴮᴱ 🧈 ᴾᵀᴰHaniyyah Najeebuddin⁷ ⟭⟬💜⟬⟭✨ (@HNajeebuddin) May 15, 2022

Hard to leave mid parantha 🤣 — Vishwa Ranjan (@vishwar) May 15, 2022

It's easy to be an honest, Honesty is very simple thing. https://t.co/vpo3e6Cd3N — Amit (@Ikumar7) May 17, 2022

I wish I were this honest in my past relationship… https://t.co/TI1TWDNxpk — Anand Lalwani (@illuminatix96) May 16, 2022

Uber driver screenshots character development arc is the highlight of the TL ajkal https://t.co/joNL0fFSea — haider naeem malana حیدر نعیم ملانہ (@haidernmalana) May 16, 2022

Twitter k larko se zyada humor toh Uber drivers main hota hai https://t.co/z4WQiAOdsq — LIL TIKKA (@Realsavage394) May 16, 2022

How do these people get such uber drivers. Everytime I book uber, the driver completes the existing trip and cancels mine, no conversation, no msg! https://t.co/x3WqK8kkLK — Divya Kulkarni (@divyayyy) May 15, 2022

my uber driver in multiverse https://t.co/WnNhG84Nq5 — mandy🍬 (@mandycottncandy) May 15, 2022

Pls tip him for honesty and for being an inspiration for uber drivers!! — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) May 15, 2022

A user later asked if the driver really came to the spot or not. And turns out he did.



Bilkul aaya. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022