A user took to Twitter to narrate this incident. Karishma Mehrotra tweeted how when she asked the cab driver whether he was coming to her pick up spot, the driver said "aaunga hundred percent ek paratha Kha Raha Hun aadha bacha" (100% sure I will be coming, I'm eating a paratha right now. Half of it is left).
"This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life," said the original tweet. This honest incident left Twitter in splits.
A user later asked if the driver really came to the spot or not. And turns out he did.