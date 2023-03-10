Every Indian city is distinctly unique. One of the major markers is how people dress up in these cities. Someone might be dressed in their casuals and it will be acceptable in one city but a fashion crime in the other. A viral tweet on Twitter shows a witty chart on how people dress based on which Indian city they are in currently.
Taking to Twitter, Ayush Pranav created a chart based that showed how one should dress in four of the major Indian cities. He tweeted, “how to dress based on where you are” and added the chart. The four cities in the chart were Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. The cities were categorized into four categories – stylish, uncomfortable, unstylish, and comfortable.
Take a look at the tweet here.
According to the chart, Mumbai falls in the stylish and comfortable category. While Delhi falls in the stylish and uncomfortable category. Bangalore, on the other hand, comes as comfortable and unstylish. Chennai falls on the uncomfortable and unstylish box. The chart is inspired by a similar chart that was based on four American cities – Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC.
Ayush’s tweet has got the internet talking. The tweet has been viewed over 169K times and has received more than 1K likes and many retweets and comments. Many agreed with the chart and took it sportingly, while some called it a broad generalization. People who live in these four cities gave their opinion on the chart. Some people also pointed out that Kolkata and Hyderabad are missing.
Here’s what people had to say.
If I could, I would show up in pyjamas all the time.