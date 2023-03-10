Any unpopular opinion on food on Twitter sets the internet up in arms. Things get even more serious when the food we are talking about is our beloved ‘biryani‘. Everyone has their preferences and they are absolutely serious about it. The latest addition to this discourse is a tweet where a user said that he prefers Chennai’s biryani over the Lucknow or Calcutta variant.

Yunus Lasania, a journalist, took to Twitter to share how he found Chennai’s Dindigul Biryani better than the ones found in Lucknow or Kolkata. He also shared a picture of a plate of Dindigu Biryani from the Erode Amman Mess. He tweeted, “Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV): Chennai’s Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and IMHO it’s better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful. This is from Erode Annam mess. Don’t come at me with ‘no layers’ argument.”

Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV):#Chennai 's Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and Imho it's better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful.



This us from Erode Annam mess.Don't come at me with 'no layers' argument 😂 pic.twitter.com/OJ6J5Li5AX — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) March 8, 2023

The Chennai Dindigul Biryani is not made from basmati rice and that is what sets it apart. The rice is cooked beautifully so that it almost melts in your mouth. This tweet has started a new discourse on Twitter. Yunus’ tweet has been viewed over 88K times and has received more than 500 likes.

Many agreed with his unpopular opinion. But others just did not take it. Only a biryani tweet can get people so riled up and can give you a variety of preferences and dislikes. Here’s what people had to say about it.

I am glad you had put "IMHO" before Lucknowi Biryani.

again IMHO nothing is better than the Locknowi Biryani and Nihari — Shantanu Singh (@evilshantanu) March 8, 2023

Biryani ke naam par bhaat kha liye bhai tum. — Aakash K. (@JFirozabadi) March 8, 2023

As a thumb rule, let's not call a dish made out of any rice variant other than basmati as biryani. Its a humble request. — Brownie Prez (@HuuugeL) March 8, 2023

Anything's better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani — Archana K Shaji 🌈 (@ArchanaKShaji) March 8, 2023

HYD biriyani is always top, but I highly doubt your comments on so called Calcutta biriyani. Looks like you need to be taught how to eat it ig. — J (@Ji_bi_to) March 8, 2023

Dindigul mutton biriyani is the best thing on the planet. — Ajantha Subramanian (@ajanthasub) March 8, 2023

Gosht wali khichdi 🥲 — Adv Syed Ali Zaidi (@AmaHatoBhayi) March 8, 2023

Had this biryani in Chennai. The rice absorbs flavour better than any biryani I have had, and yes, so good, brought tears to my eyes https://t.co/SKij8hnR6E — Pratik علامت Mishra (@pratik752001) March 8, 2023

Chennai, Lucknow, or Kolkata biryani – what’s your pick?

