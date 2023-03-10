Any unpopular opinion on food on Twitter sets the internet up in arms. Things get even more serious when the food we are talking about is our beloved ‘biryani‘. Everyone has their preferences and they are absolutely serious about it. The latest addition to this discourse is a tweet where a user said that he prefers Chennai’s biryani over the Lucknow or Calcutta variant.
Yunus Lasania, a journalist, took to Twitter to share how he found Chennai’s Dindigul Biryani better than the ones found in Lucknow or Kolkata. He also shared a picture of a plate of Dindigu Biryani from the Erode Amman Mess. He tweeted, “Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV): Chennai’s Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and IMHO it’s better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful. This is from Erode Annam mess. Don’t come at me with ‘no layers’ argument.”
The Chennai Dindigul Biryani is not made from basmati rice and that is what sets it apart. The rice is cooked beautifully so that it almost melts in your mouth. This tweet has started a new discourse on Twitter. Yunus’ tweet has been viewed over 88K times and has received more than 500 likes.
Many agreed with his unpopular opinion. But others just did not take it. Only a biryani tweet can get people so riled up and can give you a variety of preferences and dislikes. Here’s what people had to say about it.
Chennai, Lucknow, or Kolkata biryani – what’s your pick?
