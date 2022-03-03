Tell me one good thing your employer has done for you? While you answer that, I have a tale for you that will blow your mind.

We heard of companies offering free vacations, expensive gifts, or even bonuses for keeping good health. But this perk that I'll be talking about is going to give you orgasms! Keep reading to know how.

Intending to normalise masturbation, an adult website, Stripchat, is giving its employees a 30-minute break every day for some self-pleasure.

Erika Lust, the owner of Erika Lust Films, has installed a private ‘masturbation station’ at the office in Barcelona. Not just this, the company has ordered VR w*** pods along with lotion, lube, and tissues.

I value my employees and I know that when they feel good, we do good work. With the pandemic and the huge shift in how we live our lives, I began to notice that my employees had become somewhat agitated and were performing with less energy than before.

According to reports, the masturbation station has four high-tech pods kitted out with 'masturbatory accessories' to perform the deed. The pods are also equipped with an Oculus Quest VR headset and 4K LED screen, to enjoy live VR adult cams.

The head of communications and content at the company said:

Picture this: a team of happy employees with their creative juices flowing and being productive because they’ve had some time scheduled to make themselves feel good. A masturbation break at work can result in more focus from your employees, less aggression, more productivity, and better teamwork.

The custom pods are still under construction & they will appear as large black spheres with a chair inside for the person to sit back and relax in. The company has over 200 employees working in the team.

If you regret not being the part of team, Stripchat is also offering other companies to lease out its pods for up to $50,000 (£37,500) for six months, including adding a VIP subscription to its platform.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.

Read: What Would You Do For Work-Life Balance If You Were CEO? People Had Some Interesting Answers.