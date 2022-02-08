What if I tell you your workplace is treating you with a vacation you planned long back? Sounds cool right?

This British company is offering its staff a free vacation as a “thank you” gesture for working through the pandemic.

Yolk Recruitment, a British recruitment agency in Cardiff, is taking 55 of its employees to Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, to thank them for working through the pandemic.



The Chief commercial officer of the company, Pavan Arora, said:

2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff has been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote... so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.

Reportedly, the four-day vacation will cost £100,000 (roughly ₹ 1-crore). The company was started 14 years ago, though the pandemic made them see the hardest time they survived it.

The BBC report also shared some figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS)- there were 1.17 million job openings in October 2021, which is 400,000 higher than before the pandemic and about 2.2 million people started a new job between July and September last year.

It's employee care and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they've done over the past two years.

The company also announced a few vacancies in the LinkedIn post they shared:

Indeed, it's a great step to appreciate employees!

