It's good to be adventurous. It's good to be welcoming to change. But not when it's food. Especially when the result is a disaster.
While fusion food is a thing, what we generally end up making is nothing close to edible. It's not even good-looking.
1. Broccoli Samosa
Remember when Broccoli samosa was prepared for Donald Trump on his presidential visit to India?
Jab tak rahega samose mein aloo...
2. Dosa Masala Burger
Wow, what next? Idli and chutney in between the bun.
3. Nutella Chicken
Only the thought of nutella with chicken is enough to make you recoil.
4. Gulab Jamun Pizza
I am feeling so bad for pizza. What was its fault?
5. Oreo Bhajiyas
My eyes are paining.
Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm— BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020
6. Nutella Biryani
I love Nutella. I love Biryani. But this is not acceptable.
7. Ferrero Rocher Manchurian
How on earth is this even possible?
Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online.— Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) December 3, 2020
Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3FMESZVtfN
8. Maggi Pani Puri
Great. Someone just ruined both.
9. Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken
Oh how I wish it was a cake.
Wait, there's a video recipe? Now I feel nauseated.
White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0— Heartbreak Kid🎒🎈 (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020
10. Pasta Dosa
Contempt of dosa?
11. Ice Cream Vada Pav
This is a man-made calamity.
12. Masala Chai Ice Cream
And now I can never have chai and parantha for breakfast again.
Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U— Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020
13. Noodle Samosa
Is it samosa? Is it spring roll?
14. Dal Makhani Pasta
It's a sin to even imagine this. And I do not want to go to hell for this reason.
15. Italian Pasta Biryani
16. Dhokla Pizza
Matlab fusion ke naam pe kuch bhi?
17. Beer Maggi
I hope it tastes as gross as it looks.
18. Croissant Vada Pav
Is it a Croissant? Is it a Pav? Is it a Croissant Vada Pav?
I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4— Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021
19. Gulab Jamun Pancakes
Let's face it. This is our Malpua.
Gulab Jaman Pancakes 🥞 pic.twitter.com/GBuFoVYL1r— manwinder (@manwinder98) August 25, 2020
20. Maggi Kulcha
And I always thought Chhole and Kulche has a forever bond.
Can it get any weirder?