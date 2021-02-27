It's good to be adventurous. It's good to be welcoming to change. But not when it's food. Especially when the result is a disaster.

While fusion food is a thing, what we generally end up making is nothing close to edible. It's not even good-looking.

Remember when Broccoli samosa was prepared for Donald Trump on his presidential visit to India?

Jab tak rahega samose mein aloo...

Wow, what next? Idli and chutney in between the bun.

Only the thought of nutella with chicken is enough to make you recoil.

I am feeling so bad for pizza. What was its fault?

5. Oreo Bhajiyas

My eyes are paining.

Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

6. Nutella Biryani

I love Nutella. I love Biryani. But this is not acceptable.

7. Ferrero Rocher Manchurian

How on earth is this even possible?

Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online.



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3FMESZVtfN — Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) December 3, 2020

8. Maggi Pani Puri

Great. Someone just ruined both.

9. Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken

Oh how I wish it was a cake.

Wait, there's a video recipe? Now I feel nauseated.

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Heartbreak Kid🎒🎈 (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

10. Pasta Dosa

Contempt of dosa?

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — RDX Maharaj (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

This is a man-made calamity.

12. Masala Chai Ice Cream

And now I can never have chai and parantha for breakfast again.

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

Is it samosa? Is it spring roll?

It's a sin to even imagine this. And I do not want to go to hell for this reason.

Matlab fusion ke naam pe kuch bhi?

17. Beer Maggi

I hope it tastes as gross as it looks.

18. Croissant Vada Pav

Is it a Croissant? Is it a Pav? Is it a Croissant Vada Pav?

I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

19. Gulab Jamun Pancakes

Let's face it. This is our Malpua.

20. Maggi Kulcha

And I always thought Chhole and Kulche has a forever bond.

Can it get any weirder?