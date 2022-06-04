Fathers are simplistic humans, they don't say a lot and hardly express complex emotions. Mitti pao is their philosophy of life. And when it comes to texting, they emote even less. I mean, in DDLJ, if Simran would've just texted her bauji that she's eloping, he would've sent a 'thumbs up'.

Their texts can be so mechanic that my father sent me a google link containing 'wishes for daughter' on my birthday. He must've been like - choices chahiye na life mein? Yeh lo. They're nice people, though.

For most part of our lives, it feels like they love us less. But that's not (always) true, they just have a universal desi dad lingo that's almost like talking in code.

My father - my hero, my DigiLocker.