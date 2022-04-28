We now live in a world, where we wake up thinking about what Elon Musk would've bought overnight. 

Source: TechCrunch

Ever since he bought Twitter, Internet hasn't kept calm. People have a lot to say - from suggestions on what he should buy next to wanting to leave Twitter, netizens haven't been the same. As it turns out, Elon Musk himself has an idea for his 'next buy' - and it might just be Coca-Cola.

Understandably, people couldn't let it go as 'just another tweet'. Because, who knows - what if he actually means it?

And, some started imagining Coca-Cola's future. 

Twitterati still had suggestions, which is honestly just people dissing things. 

Stay tuned for the next episode of "What else will Musk buy?".