We now live in a world, where we wake up thinking about what Elon Musk would've bought overnight.

Ever since he bought Twitter, Internet hasn't kept calm. People have a lot to say - from suggestions on what he should buy next to wanting to leave Twitter, netizens haven't been the same. As it turns out, Elon Musk himself has an idea for his 'next buy' - and it might just be Coca-Cola.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Understandably, people couldn't let it go as 'just another tweet'. Because, who knows - what if he actually means it?

Has Hunter been asking you for favors? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 28, 2022

I don't believe you would buy it, Coca-Cola is too expensive. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 28, 2022

Coca Cola STOCK shares rocket 🚀to the moon 🚀after Elon intention to buy the company!!! https://t.co/hsnzpRsZme — 1st Name, Then Numbers (@1stNameThen1234) April 28, 2022

Tomorrow's headline: Elon Musk advocates for the use of cocaine 🤣 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 28, 2022

Okay, this is getting interesting 🤔 https://t.co/si4ZMMcBsg — Kbatalla (@Kbatallaa) April 28, 2022

And, some started imagining Coca-Cola's future.

This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back. pic.twitter.com/Q05JqrCrel — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) April 28, 2022

then change the name to Raca-Rala? — Caleb (@Caleb_RACA) April 28, 2022

Twitterati still had suggestions, which is honestly just people dissing things.

Can you also buy Manchester United FC and put a decent team back in? — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 28, 2022

Buy McDonalds to fix those damn ice cream machines. Please. — CryptoWhale → (@CryptoWhale) April 28, 2022

can you buy fox I want another season of “firefly” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 28, 2022

Buy Tiktok and delete it. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 28, 2022

Buy the Federal Reserve and put the Gold Back in Our Money — Libertarian Party of Minnesota (@LPofMN) April 28, 2022

Stay tuned for the next episode of "What else will Musk buy?".