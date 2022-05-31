Overthinking saps your brain, but mostly everyone has mastered this art. Sure, it drains your heart, crushes your soul, and adds more troubles to your mind, and you still do it. But, hey, it's time to put a hold on that overthinking button and let this article do it for you. All you have to do is keep scrolling and let these tweets overthink for you!

1. It is what it is.

The beauty in overthinking is that you have planned each and every scenario, so, you will never be disappointed by how it ends.#OverThinking — Amr Medhat (@Amr_Medhat) May 26, 2022

2. Always right! Don't believe me? Read this.

Crazy part about being overthinker is most times you're right — 2.0  (@Meme_Canteen) December 28, 2020

3. Tumse hi din hota hai..

4. This one hits differently. Haina?



My overthinking and anxiety noticing me having a normal day pic.twitter.com/NwJ3z0VkwD — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 24, 2022

5. Oh wait, I have an Oscar speech ready!



me winning Oscar for being the most overthinker pic.twitter.com/OVFbaH8ZmD — SAEEN KI MEMES (@saeen_ki_memes) March 16, 2022

6. No.

Solution for overthinking mind is to do some action whenever you start overthinking#OverThinking #MEMES pic.twitter.com/hVwVlUVMkW — The Anxious Developer Podcast (@podcast_TAD) July 6, 2021

7. Are you?

are you still overthinking?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes — ᴀ (@heitsamy) February 10, 2020

8. We can predict the future dude.

9. Have faith in yourself.

Top 3 ways to waste your time:



- Overthinking

- Overthinking

- Overthinking



Have faith in yourself and go for it. The sooner you act, the less time you get to overthink.#OverThinking #timem #SelfImprovement — Tejas Waje (@TejasWaje3) May 26, 2022

10. It's a trap. It's a pattern.

11. This tweet rightly captures the plight of an over-thinker.

12. Now, that's how you prepare yourself for the worst scenarios.



13. This is out of the radar.

14. Just imagine how rich we all would be?

I'm not athletic but if overthinking was an Olympic sport I'd have six gold medals, an endorsement with Subway and my face on a Wheaties box — ⚡️Carly Danger⚡️ (@carlyken) October 14, 2014

15. And that's how you land into trouble. *sobs*

16. You can't hurt me!

17. If you specialize in overthinking- you know how the night is.



18. Mein apni favourite hoon!

19. This is me, This is you.... (IYKYK)

20. Just too many what if's to answer.

21. How much is too much?

22. Ouch.

23. Reverse action!

24. It's a full-time job, though.

If over thinking was a job

Me : pic.twitter.com/npnKenbZkp — Mk (@Mksheikh_) May 26, 2022

Bhot overthink karliya!

