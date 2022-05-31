Overthinking saps your brain, but mostly everyone has mastered this art. Sure, it drains your heart, crushes your soul, and adds more troubles to your mind, and you still do it. But, hey, it's time to put a hold on that overthinking button and let this article do it for you. All you have to do is keep scrolling and let these tweets overthink for you!
1. It is what it is.
The beauty in overthinking is that you have planned each and every scenario, so, you will never be disappointed by how it ends.#OverThinking— Amr Medhat (@Amr_Medhat) May 26, 2022
2. Always right! Don't believe me? Read this.
3. Tumse hi din hota hai..
#MEMES #OverThinking to me everyday : pic.twitter.com/UtTQjOrvpk— 𝙎𝘼𝙄 (@saioxide) July 26, 2021
4. This one hits differently. Haina?
My overthinking and anxiety noticing me having a normal day pic.twitter.com/NwJ3z0VkwD— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 24, 2022
5. Oh wait, I have an Oscar speech ready!
6. No.
Solution for overthinking mind is to do some action whenever you start overthinking#OverThinking #MEMES pic.twitter.com/hVwVlUVMkW— The Anxious Developer Podcast (@podcast_TAD) July 6, 2021
7. Are you?
are you still overthinking?— ᴀ (@heitsamy) February 10, 2020
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes
8. We can predict the future dude.
👨🏻💼 🚶♂️#overthink #overthinker #overthinking #memes #wearenotthesame pic.twitter.com/iGJO6OdaMj— spinooza.07 (@Spinooza0) February 23, 2022
9. Have faith in yourself.
Top 3 ways to waste your time:— Tejas Waje (@TejasWaje3) May 26, 2022
- Overthinking
- Overthinking
- Overthinking
Have faith in yourself and go for it. The sooner you act, the less time you get to overthink.#OverThinking #timem #SelfImprovement
10. It's a trap. It's a pattern.
To so blatantly be called out by a meme is almost hurtful #funny #meme #overthinker #mentalhealthawareness pic.twitter.com/PNuBduCUDr— Anne-Marie Bradley (@S_sunflower143) February 5, 2022
11. This tweet rightly captures the plight of an over-thinker.
Can somebody relate? 😂 #OverThinking pic.twitter.com/eNfTjd4Pa5— Ey (@ey_adecer) May 27, 2022
12. Now, that's how you prepare yourself for the worst scenarios.
Don't overthink!🤣— Toni Patillo (@tonipatillo) September 1, 2020
.#overthink #overthinker #memes #overthinking #overcoming #funnymemes #anxiety #socialanxiety #introverts #socialanxietyproblems #introvertlife #introvertproblems #introvert #introvertsunite #introvertstruggles #relatable #shy #love #meme #growingupshy pic.twitter.com/tTGAEdAm1v
13. This is out of the radar.
Me whenever someone suggests me to stop overthinking. #OverThinking #Memes #sadlife #heheeh pic.twitter.com/Ad7h7UODx6— Gehna Sharma (@sharma_gehna) April 21, 2022
14. Just imagine how rich we all would be?
I'm not athletic but if overthinking was an Olympic sport I'd have six gold medals, an endorsement with Subway and my face on a Wheaties box— ⚡️Carly Danger⚡️ (@carlyken) October 14, 2014
15. And that's how you land into trouble. *sobs*
To all overthinkers: pic.twitter.com/hmUQh9LdRA— Divyanshu Agrawal (@divyanshuagrwal) May 27, 2022
16. You can't hurt me!
It isn't about having an "off days." It's about figuring out how to come back stronger 💪🏽 • #Memes #quote #picoftheday #babyyoda #anxiety #relationships #OverThinking #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/BxmvHAoiTU— A N O N Y M O U S (@JustJoking01) January 12, 2022
17. If you specialize in overthinking- you know how the night is.
#PushpaHindi #PushpaOnPrime #PushpaRaj #AlluArjun #Memes #overthinking pic.twitter.com/dZqkNnO8O5— Meamazing___ (@Meamazing9) January 31, 2022
18. Mein apni favourite hoon!
Overthinking वक़्त देख कर नहीं, दिल से आती है!— ScoopWhoop Hindi (@ScoopWhoopHindi) January 30, 2022
शरमाओ मात, सब करते हैं#overthinking #overthinkingmemes #memes #relatable #relatablememes #jabwemet #jabwemetmemes pic.twitter.com/4K0kA8Su5z
19. This is me, This is you.... (IYKYK)
This is me #mindsjournal #themindsjournal #overthinking #meme #jokes pic.twitter.com/q4K0upmcFo— The Minds Journal (@TheMindsJournal) February 11, 2022
20. Just too many what if's to answer.
Okay but what if though👀#WhatIf #Memes #memepage #OverThinking #daily #anxiety pic.twitter.com/oiS5VWY3m0— what_if (@what_if_memes) March 31, 2022
21. How much is too much?
I hate this lol #Memes #google #Security #verification #captcha #RealLife #struggle #truestory #OverThinking #stress pic.twitter.com/o5vEdd5I3o— Faisal Ahmed (@FaisalAhmed157B) December 27, 2021
22. Ouch.
#Memes #OverThinking #FAN pic.twitter.com/o6ZROdtg7Z— Absolute Memes (@absolutememes7) March 20, 2022
23. Reverse action!
I’ll take reasons I will never be happy for $1000 Mr. Trebek #Jeopardy #OverThinking #meme pic.twitter.com/JvA45PxkZe— The Illustrious Michael (@IllustriousMC3) November 10, 2021
24. It's a full-time job, though.
Bhot overthink karliya!
Read more: 15 Overthinkers On Reddit Share Scenarios When They Were Actually Right In The End.