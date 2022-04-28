Give me a high five if you think summers have already taken a toll on our lives! 

via GIPHY

But do you think this will stop Indians from getting married? Hell no! A video of Indian baraat has gone viral on social media that proves even scorching summer heat can't beat the enthusiasm Indians have for weddings.

via GIPHY

In the viral video, we see a group of baraatis grooving under a jumbo sunshade in Surat. As we look closely, there are wheels attached to the sun-shade, and the baraat is moving under the shade. The relatives and friends are seen dancing to the wedding beats, and the groom is seated on the horse.   

Have a look at this big fat Indian wedding creating waves on social media. 

Some Twittizens appreciated this Indian jugaad, while others simply dissed it. Here's what they had to say: 

Indeed, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Read more: 17 Things The World Can Learn From India, According To Desis On Reddit.