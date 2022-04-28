Give me a high five if you think summers have already taken a toll on our lives!

But do you think this will stop Indians from getting married? Hell no! A video of Indian baraat has gone viral on social media that proves even scorching summer heat can't beat the enthusiasm Indians have for weddings.

In the viral video, we see a group of baraatis grooving under a jumbo sunshade in Surat. As we look closely, there are wheels attached to the sun-shade, and the baraat is moving under the shade. The relatives and friends are seen dancing to the wedding beats, and the groom is seated on the horse.

Have a look at this big fat Indian wedding creating waves on social media.

Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore pic.twitter.com/rdxUV45Qfg — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) April 27, 2022

Some Twittizens appreciated this Indian jugaad, while others simply dissed it. Here's what they had to say:

What heat wave!!? Nothing can stop an Indian wedding... Add a couple of solar panels and the #GreatIndianJugaad is complete :)https://t.co/S1Ho1DGO0Y — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 28, 2022

Seems a viable solution in scorching summer https://t.co/nAwXc0fRrP — 92_uranium_235 (@92_uranium_235) April 28, 2022

I am sorry to say, but this is a major nuisance for other road users 🤦‍♂️😑

Incase an emergency vehicle needs to pass through,and without an enclosure, you will be able to step aside quickly.

Nothing but a "selfish" innovation.

😏😓 https://t.co/PKrADgqRD5 — WarLord Ⓜ️ (@petta_velan) April 27, 2022

Atleast ensures the crowd doesn't spill (even more) into the road. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 28, 2022

more disruption for the traffic — Peacekeeper (@AKP20610137) April 27, 2022

It happens only in India 👍🏻😂 https://t.co/qgOJgfa34V — 5Ws (@GeeWhatRU) April 28, 2022

Marriages in summer were the compulsion for farmers, why should city folks do this in the blistering sun. https://t.co/EBXv3dX5gQ — Mahiindra (@FascistMahendra) April 27, 2022

The Great Indian Jugaad, very simple and extremely effective!! This may catch on! https://t.co/ryCvfeHRDs — Surja Karki (@SurjaKarki) April 28, 2022

This is innovation https://t.co/LgK4D7YVQ4 — shashwat shukla (@just__shashwat) April 27, 2022

Jugaad at its best :) but think of Climate Change, ye awastaaa kaise aur kyu aayi? — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) April 27, 2022

To augment revenue, GST @ 28% (base to be fixed) may be charged on per square foot basis for the entire length of the procession. — Bholanath Acharya (@bnacharya1) April 27, 2022

Nice idea..this also makes sure that jyada se jyada barati stay within shade thereby easing out traffic 😀 — Swapnil (@designuninc) April 27, 2022

Indeed, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Read more: 17 Things The World Can Learn From India, According To Desis On Reddit.