Give me a high five if you think summers have already taken a toll on our lives!
But do you think this will stop Indians from getting married? Hell no! A video of Indian baraat has gone viral on social media that proves even scorching summer heat can't beat the enthusiasm Indians have for weddings.
In the viral video, we see a group of baraatis grooving under a jumbo sunshade in Surat. As we look closely, there are wheels attached to the sun-shade, and the baraat is moving under the shade. The relatives and friends are seen dancing to the wedding beats, and the groom is seated on the horse.
Have a look at this big fat Indian wedding creating waves on social media.
Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore pic.twitter.com/rdxUV45Qfg— Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) April 27, 2022
Some Twittizens appreciated this Indian jugaad, while others simply dissed it. Here's what they had to say:
What heat wave!!? Nothing can stop an Indian wedding... Add a couple of solar panels and the #GreatIndianJugaad is complete :)https://t.co/S1Ho1DGO0Y— CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 28, 2022
Atleast ensures the crowd doesn't spill (even more) into the road.— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 28, 2022
more disruption for the traffic— Peacekeeper (@AKP20610137) April 27, 2022
It happens only in India 👍🏻😂 https://t.co/qgOJgfa34V— 5Ws (@GeeWhatRU) April 28, 2022
Marriages in summer were the compulsion for farmers, why should city folks do this in the blistering sun. https://t.co/EBXv3dX5gQ— Mahiindra (@FascistMahendra) April 27, 2022
The Great Indian Jugaad, very simple and extremely effective!! This may catch on! https://t.co/ryCvfeHRDs— Surja Karki (@SurjaKarki) April 28, 2022
Jugaad at its best :) but think of Climate Change, ye awastaaa kaise aur kyu aayi?— Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) April 27, 2022
To augment revenue, GST @ 28% (base to be fixed) may be charged on per square foot basis for the entire length of the procession.— Bholanath Acharya (@bnacharya1) April 27, 2022
Nice idea..this also makes sure that jyada se jyada barati stay within shade thereby easing out traffic 😀— Swapnil (@designuninc) April 27, 2022
Indeed, desperate times call for desperate measures.
