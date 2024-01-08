The thing is that someone from the ‘Animal‘ team finds Javed Akhtar’s art form a ‘big false’. The thing is, we agree. So what, the legendary screenwriter and lyricist co-wrote Sholay (1975), or Deewar (1975), or Zanjeer (1973), or albums like Swades (2004) or Veer-Zaara (2004), to name a very few? So what, some of his lyrics add meaning to life? Nothing’s more supreme than Vanga’s film universe and his struggling love-hungry alpha-men.
By now, you must’ve figured we’re kinda obsessed with talking about Animal. And the team, in their quest for validation, keeps giving us reason to continue our good work. So, we thought today would be the best to see how Javed Akhtar’s art form is a big false…
1. Dekha Ek Khwab
Movie – Silsila (1981)
2. Jashn-E-Bahaaraa
Movie: Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
3. Iktara
Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)
4. Aisa Des Hai Mera
Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho
Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
6. Yun Hi Chala Chal
Movie: Swades (2004)
7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Movie: 1942 A Love Story (1994)
8. Aaya Tere Dar Par
Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)
9. Sandese Aate Hai
Movie: Border (1997)
10. Yeh Tara Wo Tara
Movie: Swades (2004)
11. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon
Movie: Yes Boss (1997)
12. Main Agar Kahoon
Movie: Om Shanti Om (2007)
13. Kaisi Hai Ye Rut
Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
14. Tum Ko Dekha To Ye Khayal
Movie: Saath Saath (1982)
15. Dil Chahta Hai
Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
…so we can laugh at the audacity.
