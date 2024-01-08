The thing is that someone from the ‘Animal‘ team finds Javed Akhtar’s art form a ‘big false’. The thing is, we agree. So what, the legendary screenwriter and lyricist co-wrote Sholay (1975), or Deewar (1975), or Zanjeer (1973), or albums like Swades (2004) or Veer-Zaara (2004), to name a very few? So what, some of his lyrics add meaning to life? Nothing’s more supreme than Vanga’s film universe and his struggling love-hungry alpha-men.

By now, you must've figured we're kinda obsessed with talking about Animal. And the team, in their quest for validation, keeps giving us reason to continue our good work. So, we thought today would be the best to see how Javed Akhtar's art form is a big false… 1. Dekha Ek Khwab Movie – Silsila (1981) 2. Jashn-E-Bahaaraa Movie: Jodhaa Akbar (2008) 3. Iktara Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009) 4. Aisa Des Hai Mera Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004) 5. Kal Ho Naa Ho Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) 6. Yun Hi Chala Chal Movie: Swades (2004) 7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Movie: 1942 A Love Story (1994) 8. Aaya Tere Dar Par Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004) 9. Sandese Aate Hai Movie: Border (1997) 10. Yeh Tara Wo Tara Movie: Swades (2004) 11. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon Movie: Yes Boss (1997) 12. Main Agar Kahoon Movie: Om Shanti Om (2007) 13. Kaisi Hai Ye Rut Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001) 14. Tum Ko Dekha To Ye Khayal Movie: Saath Saath (1982) 15. Dil Chahta Hai Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001) …so we can laugh at the audacity.