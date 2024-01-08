The thing is that someone from the ‘Animal‘ team finds Javed Akhtar’s art form a ‘big false’. The thing is, we agree. So what, the legendary screenwriter and lyricist co-wrote Sholay (1975), or Deewar (1975), or Zanjeer (1973), or albums like Swades (2004) or Veer-Zaara (2004), to name a very few? So what, some of his lyrics add meaning to life? Nothing’s more supreme than Vanga’s film universe and his struggling love-hungry alpha-men.

Javed Akhtar best lyrics
By now, you must’ve figured we’re kinda obsessed with talking about Animal. And the team, in their quest for validation, keeps giving us reason to continue our good work. So, we thought today would be the best to see how Javed Akhtar’s art form is a big false…

1. Dekha Ek Khwab

Movie – Silsila (1981)

2. Jashn-E-Bahaaraa

Movie: Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

3. Iktara

Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)

4. Aisa Des Hai Mera

Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

6. Yun Hi Chala Chal

Movie: Swades (2004)

7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

Movie: 1942 A Love Story (1994)

8. Aaya Tere Dar Par

Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

9. Sandese Aate Hai

Movie: Border (1997)

10. Yeh Tara Wo Tara

Movie: Swades (2004)

11. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon

Movie: Yes Boss (1997)

12. Main Agar Kahoon

Movie: Om Shanti Om (2007)

13. Kaisi Hai Ye Rut

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

14. Tum Ko Dekha To Ye Khayal

Movie: Saath Saath (1982)

15. Dil Chahta Hai

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

…so we can laugh at the audacity.

