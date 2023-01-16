Kota needs no introduction. The Rajasthan city is synonymous with IIT coaching centres. How can we forget the show, Kota Factory, that made the city even more popular! Recently, a Twitter user tweeted a picture of kachoris from Kota junction. Much in line with the Kota spirit, the kachori was served on a recycled paper plate which had chemistry equations!

Twitter user, Anushka, posted a picture of the kachori with the caption, “Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai.” The tweet has fetched over 139.5K views, more than 3K likes, and many comments and retweets.

ADVERTISEMENT Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai. pic.twitter.com/hIs1PAGO3g — Anushka (@Kulfei) January 12, 2023

Old textbooks and notebooks are often sold and recycled to make paper plates and paper bags for street food vendors. Finding a chemistry equation plate in Kota, out of all places, made the tweet even funnier. The tweet sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Many users were amused by the plate. Some users went a mile ahead and even tried to solve the chemistry equation. Here’s what people had to say about this tweet.

S block ki reaction hai last wali bleaching powder wali or pop wali — Deepy 🇮🇳🩺👨‍⚕️ (@Deepakl123) January 13, 2023

kachori wale bhaiya kachori bhi Schrödinger wave equation sunne ke baad he dete hai — Anushka (@anushkashutup) January 13, 2023

The only good thing about Kota was Kachori🫠 — Akansha Jain (@Akanshajain05) January 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Waah #Kota main khane ki Dish main bhi #Padhaai — NIKK HILL 🪔 (@DrNikhilParmar1) January 13, 2023

Extraction process as far as I remember,D block chapter — Aashutosh (@Aashutosh_4) January 13, 2023

Kyoki kachori vala bhi IIT ka aspirant reh chuka h😬👍 — Divyang Rajput (@A_Memer_Boy) January 14, 2023

yaha sab kuch padhai krte hue karna padta hai👍🙂 https://t.co/irzVgmnupE — Pragati 💙 (ia) (@Pragatiiii_Dz) January 13, 2023

Yeh toh kuch bhi nahin, ek baar ek dukan wala kachori dete hue jee mains kaa paper solve kr rha tha https://t.co/vLtOC59YYp — Mankading2.0 (@Mankading2_0) January 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i can recognise which chapter is that even https://t.co/X9SxltZsm7 — ishq⁷ (@ishqksw) January 13, 2023

Kota and padhai, definitely, go hand in hand.