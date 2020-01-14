Kiwi pizza is now a new thing apparently and I am not even kidding about it.



A Danish pizzeria created an all-new type of pizza with ham and kiwi fruit on the top leaving a reddit user unimpressed by the unholy combination.

So, he did what anyone would do. He posted a picture of the unusual pizza on social media and introduced all of us to this unholy combination that we unfortunately can't unsee.

This is digusting, I get Pinnaple on pizza. but #kiwi on #pizza is just absolute garbage. pic.twitter.com/66TMI3NA3i — Moey Shawash (@Moeys) January 14, 2020

I can't get myself to digest what I just saw and Twitter agrees with me on this. This is what they had to say about this bizarre pizza topping.

this is probably the most cursed image I have ever seen — h a n 🍂 n a h (@BobaBett) January 13, 2020

Im calling the police — ηα∂ια (@DontDMmeMofos) January 13, 2020

Nope never!! Not me — 🌹ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) January 12, 2020

Pineapple was bad enough. Yuk! — Rob Ezekiel (@Rob_Ezekiel) January 13, 2020

Nope, not even slightly OK — Dale H-Carr ♂☆彡 (@DJ_Carr93) January 13, 2020

What new Hell is this? — Russ Kane (@RussellKane) January 13, 2020

Absolutely not. No way. Not ever!!! — Mark Thomas (@DonMarko1976) January 13, 2020

This is literally horror content — FSProgrammer (@Azolot_Dev) January 13, 2020

That is exponentially wrong. — slappysquirrel (@slappysquirrel) January 13, 2020

As is the world isn’t suffering enough — Dan Harvey (@rcbwdan) January 13, 2020

That's a hate crime. Reported and blocked. — J.B. Smith (@jbsmth65) January 13, 2020

ew i just saw kiwi pizza on my tl The fuck 😐 pic.twitter.com/ymsAdF2sjM — kae⁷ check📌 (@JlMINDlPITY) January 14, 2020

noooooooooo

wrong

wrong

wrong

just

wrong — Sammy ... (@HowlinMad3) January 12, 2020

OMG that is vile! Kiwi doesn’t belong anywhere actually, it’s disgusting! 🤢 — Vanessa Nunes (@Queen_V1308) January 13, 2020

No... why....... — Retreaux Games 👾 (@retreauxgames) January 13, 2020

Please stop this abomination!