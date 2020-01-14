Kiwi pizza is now a new thing apparently and I am not even kidding about it.
So, he did what anyone would do. He posted a picture of the unusual pizza on social media and introduced all of us to this unholy combination that we unfortunately can't unsee.
This is digusting, I get Pinnaple on pizza. but #kiwi on #pizza is just absolute garbage. pic.twitter.com/66TMI3NA3i— Moey Shawash (@Moeys) January 14, 2020
January 13, 2020
🤢— Drizz06🇦🇺👌 (@Drizz061) January 13, 2020
this is probably the most cursed image I have ever seen— h a n 🍂 n a h (@BobaBett) January 13, 2020
Im calling the police— ηα∂ια (@DontDMmeMofos) January 13, 2020
Nope never!! Not me— 🌹ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) January 12, 2020
January 12, 2020
What new Hell is this?— Russ Kane (@RussellKane) January 13, 2020
https://t.co/snOp6kWztU way .why .wtf🤮🤮— Graham Fyfe (@GFyfe80) January 13, 2020
Absolutely not. No way. Not ever!!!— Mark Thomas (@DonMarko1976) January 13, 2020
That is exponentially wrong.— slappysquirrel (@slappysquirrel) January 13, 2020
As is the world isn’t suffering enough— Dan Harvey (@rcbwdan) January 13, 2020
That's a hate crime. Reported and blocked.— J.B. Smith (@jbsmth65) January 13, 2020
ew i just saw kiwi pizza on my tl The fuck 😐 pic.twitter.com/ymsAdF2sjM— kae⁷ check📌 (@JlMINDlPITY) January 14, 2020
noooooooooo— Sammy ... (@HowlinMad3) January 12, 2020
wrong
wrong
wrong
just
wrong
Never.— Uncle Jeffrey™ 🍁 (@EarthMonkey893) January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
No... why.......— Retreaux Games 👾 (@retreauxgames) January 13, 2020
Please stop this abomination!