As if sweet maggi and chicken dipped in chai (tea) wasn't enough to kill our appetite, now there's a new tropical fruit topping for pizzas in town that is definitely going to make you cringe. 

Kiwi pizza is now a new thing apparently and I am not even kidding about it. 

Kiwi pizza
Source: www.reddit.com

A Danish pizzeria created an all-new type of pizza with ham and kiwi fruit on the top leaving a reddit user unimpressed by the unholy combination.

So, he did what anyone would do. He posted a picture of the unusual pizza on social media and introduced all of us to this unholy combination that we unfortunately can't unsee. 

I can't get myself to digest what I just saw and Twitter agrees with me on this. This is what they had to say about this bizarre pizza topping.

Please stop this abomination!