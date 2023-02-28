If there is one person who can use words like ‘sesquipedalian’ or ‘farrago’ in regular conversations, it is Shashi Tharoor. His extensive vocabulary makes people reach out for a dictionary to find out if these words even exist or what they mean. Now a video has gone viral on social media where someone showed up with a dictionary to listen to Shashi Tharoor.
R Lungleng took to Twitter to share a video where someone from the audience sat with a dictionary to listen to Shashi Tharoor. The politician was part of a talk show, called the Lungleng Show, hosted by R Lungleng in Nagaland. Shashi Tharoor was a part of the show to interact with the youth of Nagaland.
“Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing the Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” tweeted R Lungleng. Take a look at the tweet here.
The video has amused the internet and has left netizens in splits. The tweet has been viewed more than 4K times. Here’s what people had to say about it.
Shashi Tharoor took notice of the tweet and here’s what he had to say.
Replying to the politician, R Lungleng added, “Given the intellectual diversity of the audience; college kids to professors in universities, I won’t completely deny the need for a dictionary 😅. However, let the audience be the judge.”
Lowkey, it makes sense to be armed with a dictionary.