If there is one person who can use words like ‘sesquipedalian’ or ‘farrago’ in regular conversations, it is Shashi Tharoor. His extensive vocabulary makes people reach out for a dictionary to find out if these words even exist or what they mean. Now a video has gone viral on social media where someone showed up with a dictionary to listen to Shashi Tharoor.

R Lungleng took to Twitter to share a video where someone from the audience sat with a dictionary to listen to Shashi Tharoor. The politician was part of a talk show, called the Lungleng Show, hosted by R Lungleng in Nagaland. Shashi Tharoor was a part of the show to interact with the youth of Nagaland.

ADVERTISEMENT “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing the Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” tweeted R Lungleng. Take a look at the tweet here.

Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. 😅



Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this. pic.twitter.com/Qiz3E2sv3i — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 26, 2023

The video has amused the internet and has left netizens in splits. The tweet has been viewed more than 4K times. Here’s what people had to say about it.

To be precise, ‘The Incredibles’ (group of 9) brought it #justforfun



Also, great event! Thank you. — Sansan Lotha (@sansan_lotha) February 27, 2023

Desperate times… desperate actions 👌👌👌😂😂😂 — Krishna (@ImKrish29) February 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Now that some love for Mr @ShashiTharoor

Doesn't want to miss a single thing he says #Nagaland https://t.co/BSthFVJuv8 — sushmita goswami (@sushmitagoswami) February 28, 2023

@ShashiTharoor just came across the video, this one is hilarious !!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cez87Iz8YE — Rakesh Nair (@shutterbugnair) February 27, 2023

Shashi Tharoor took notice of the tweet and here’s what he had to say.

I'm always happy to take a good-natured joke in the right spirit, but this is getting too much!: https://t.co/vFjqNtiUcv

Come on, @Rlngleng, post the video of our conversation & let us challenge the audience to find three words I used that required them to look up a dictionary! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 27, 2023

Replying to the politician, R Lungleng added, “Given the intellectual diversity of the audience; college kids to professors in universities, I won’t completely deny the need for a dictionary 😅. However, let the audience be the judge.”

ADVERTISEMENT Given the intellectual diversity of audience; college kids to professors in universities, I won't completely deny the need for a dictionary 😅. However, let audience be the judge. @ndtv



Link to the conversation video: https://t.co/WJkL9nZb15 — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 27, 2023

Lowkey, it makes sense to be armed with a dictionary.