The Indian representation at Masterchef Australia always gets people talking, whether it's contestants of the Indian origin or Indian food itself.

This time, people cannot get over a dish that was made by a contestant and it REALLY impressed the judges. None other than our favourite bhel puri.

Contestant Sarah Todd had made bhel puri in one of the rounds which required her to wrap things up fast. And we all know that if you're making anything under 10 minutes, bhel puri is one of your safest bets.

Now, bhel puri is amazing but for most Indians, it is such a staple snack that to be described in detail and fascination was a little amusing.

Someone made Bhel Puri in Masterchef Australia and the judges were like—

‘You packed such complex flavours into this and the raw onions were amazing and how did you manage to do this in 10 minutes!!!’ 😂😂😂 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) June 8, 2022

And the bhel puri wale bhaiya will prepare it in 1 minute 😂😂 https://t.co/D5Wr7hmwga — Wilt 🥜🍁 (@SayWilt) June 10, 2022

i will always laugh at panta bhaat being made at the finale or something of the show 😭Its literally the last resort means to make sure that leftover rice doesn’t go to waste at home https://t.co/7yKAU97vlG — Pri_C. Summer hate account (@ShhMainHoon) June 10, 2022

WTF LMAO🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XnHuMcpzfT — Nerdium is getting bored 🇺🇦 (@TheNerdium) June 9, 2022

So basically we are having a masterchef level dish every evening at just Rs.20 😂 https://t.co/rzgRjwQaKQ — Sayan Paul (@paulsayan13) June 9, 2022

They literally go Gaga over most basic ass Indian recipes.



It's really hilarious tbh. https://t.co/ZcujCyWnwk — STAR 😼 (@AmitGame7) June 9, 2022

Wah wah!! Recognition though 😂 https://t.co/Ft8OXDVTRF — Angel Grace Athmakoori (@angel_grace_5) June 9, 2022

It is quite funny but to be fair, and as mentioned before, it was a 10-minute challenge, and she couldn't have cooked an elaborate dish in that time. So this was actually intelligent of her, bhel puri is packed with flavours.

Rest, the wonderment could come from the fact that the dish is not common in Australia, so even if judges knew about it (which I hope they did), it would make sense why they were so impressed.

Anyway, point is that bhel puri wins. It always does.