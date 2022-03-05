I’m McAdams! Saying just that (of course at the most well-timed moment) became the claim to fame for Daniel McAdams. Then, as it happens all the time, he became the latest pick for memes on social media as well.

Some unforgettable introductions..



My name is Khan

And I am not a terrorist!



My name is Anthony

And I am not alone in the world!



My name is #McAdams

And I haven't said a word! — Rabby (@_rabeya_) March 4, 2022

For the unversed, Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, recently appeared on a panel for news anchor Rahul Shivshankar’s news segment. But in an absolutely hilarious goof-up, the Editor-in-Chief of the Times Now news channel misidentified his guest on the show.

Shivshankar was so immersed in schooling Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, he never realised that he has been saying the wrong name all along. And that made for a viral-worthy clip.

Take a look at it, if you haven't already:

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

Now, McAdams has made a speedy comeback on the show, as the host asserted, “on popular demand”.

Here's McAdams 2.0:

Aapada ko avsar mein badal liya pic.twitter.com/yhmhaXtaAQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 4, 2022

As expected, Twitter is more than happy to see him return on the show. And here's how the users are reacting:

Rahul shivshankar to Mr McAdams pic.twitter.com/JAkL7hNwpm — adrak ki chai (@elaichi_ke_sath) March 4, 2022

He says 'theres power in silence' and yet refuses to stop speaking — Mike Meowrs (@kaisersnoozy) March 4, 2022

🤣😂 I hope right names of panelists have been mentioned by their editors since that incident! 🤣😁 — Soniya Tanna 🇮🇳 (@TannaSoniya) March 5, 2022

It seems like social media users won't let this joke die down any soon.