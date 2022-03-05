I’m McAdams! Saying just that (of course at the most well-timed moment) became the claim to fame for Daniel McAdams. Then, as it happens all the time, he became the latest pick for memes on social media as well. 

For the unversed, Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, recently appeared on a panel for news anchor Rahul Shivshankar’s news segment. But in an absolutely hilarious goof-up, the Editor-in-Chief of the Times Now news channel misidentified his guest on the show. 

Shivshankar was so immersed in schooling Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, he never realised that he has been saying the wrong name all along. And that made for a viral-worthy clip.  

Take a look at it, if you haven't already:

Now, McAdams has made a speedy comeback on the show, as the host asserted, “on popular demand”.  

Here's McAdams 2.0:

As expected, Twitter is more than happy to see him return on the show. And here's how the users are reacting:

It seems like social media users won't let this joke die down any soon.  