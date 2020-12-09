Our work-life-balance is not the only thing in flux this year. It's also high-end, luxury fashion trends. How else do you explain ripped stockings for ₹14k, grass-stained jeans for ₹56k, or the latest, baguette bags for over ₹80k?

Baguette Bag
Source: Tyla

Yes, the Italian luxury fashion brand Moschino has introduced a maxi clutch that is not just shaped like a baguette but looks like one too. (You can't make this up!)

Baguette Bag
Source: Moschino

Costing $1,170 (or ₹86,078 ) the bag comes with a gold-plated chain strap and is part of a new collection that also includes a croissant clutch. 

Croissant Bag
Source: Moschino

It looks like a croissant but it costs far more than any croissant would because the rich definitely have a 'taste' for absurd! Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about ameer logo ke ameer shauq:

'Dough' you 'knead' this bag? Let us know in the comments section below. 