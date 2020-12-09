Our work-life-balance is not the only thing in flux this year. It's also high-end, luxury fashion trends. How else do you explain ripped stockings for ₹14k, grass-stained jeans for ₹56k, or the latest, baguette bags for over ₹80k?

Yes, the Italian luxury fashion brand Moschino has introduced a maxi clutch that is not just shaped like a baguette but looks like one too. (You can't make this up!)

Costing $1,170 (or ₹86,078 ) the bag comes with a gold-plated chain strap and is part of a new collection that also includes a croissant clutch.

It looks like a croissant but it costs far more than any croissant would because the rich definitely have a 'taste' for absurd! Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about ameer logo ke ameer shauq:

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — Leila (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020

@Moschino You may be the upper crust when it comes to fashion & as much as we knead & loaf you, I kneaded to wheat in when we saw our BAGuette design has been recrumbated/pinched. We are in disbeyest by what we saw today. Ours cost £1.20 to bake, please don't baguette about this. pic.twitter.com/I0YFso5c7u — Tasha (@Tasha69677503) December 3, 2020

Just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, Moschino turn it around with a statement item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.. A baguette bag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aL0RSCfYJT — Matt Walker (@mattwalkerx) December 3, 2020

I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag 😂😂 but half way home got bit hungry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOP7IzdtwK — Aleksandra Freeman (@AleksandraFree2) December 3, 2020

Moschino have lost their mind imagine your Mrs cutting about with a baguette 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uj0lhgsPl0 — Rilo (@MDPM2217) December 3, 2020

Can anything be more vile than a £758 full sized baguette clutch during these pandemic times. @moschino what are you thinking? https://t.co/bw4jXpOdcM — Alison Meston (@AlisonMeston) December 6, 2020

Moschino baguette bag $1240. The real deal is 0.87 Euros in Paris and you can eat it. I guess you can also hide your keys and cards in a real baguette. pic.twitter.com/jevRqhSsky — Remi (@remic) December 4, 2020

If you buy the new Moschino bag that looks like a baguette are you simultaneously getting that bread and securing the bag?? — Hugo (@hugo_furlong) December 7, 2020

That’s a lot of dough for one baguette. Moschino 758 pounds baguette clutch pic.twitter.com/CjuemYRkCs — ARFul (@alfie934710) December 6, 2020

Moschino is genuinely selling a bag that is literally a baguette for £780 - I can’t 🙄 — Rebecca 🦄 (@beckajsaunders) December 3, 2020

'Dough' you 'knead' this bag? Let us know in the comments section below.