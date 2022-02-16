Valentine's Day paints our social media in pink and red, with brandings and messages that are engaging, romantic and even fun. And well, our police forces across the country always knows how to join in. This Valentine's Day, they focused on consent, civic behaviour and more, while being their witty self.

We've always witnessed engaging posts on these police forces' social media handles, the kind that catch our attention while delivering important messages. This Valentine's, we came across more such posts. The Mumbai Police shared a series of minimalist graphics which focused on the need to wear masks.

Commissioner of the Mumbai Police force also shared a fun video focusing on civic behaviour.

If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.



Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Delhi Police and Nagpur Police also had something in store for us. Their posts targeted stalking and sexual harassment, focusing on the need for consent. While Valentine's Day is about expressing love and celebrating romance, it's also about knowing that love cannot be forced and consent matters.

Unwanted chocolates from someone?

Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness.



Have a safe #day.

❤ #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 14, 2022

As Uttar Pradesh approaches its Assembly elections, the police force made sure to remind the people to vote. Their post surrounded the need to vote, while keeping the Valentine's Day theme intact.

Say yes to this offer on #ValentineDay!



Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair. #UPP4FairPoll #AssemblyElections2022 #YourVoteMatters #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/LPQ9hXSEWP — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 14, 2022

Our Police forces clearly know how to make most of these occasions.