The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a historic win for all Indians. The successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon was nothing short of phenomenal. While Indians are sharing how proud they feel about this achievement, our neighbours in Pakistan also have something hilarious to add.

In a now-viral video, a Pakistani man is talking to a journalist. He talks about how India is investing money in space projects to reach the Moon, while on the other hand, Pakistani citizens are already living on the Moon. He says, “Wo toh paise laga ke jaa rahe hain na, hum toh already chand pe reh rahe hain aapko nahi pata tha.”

Take a look at the viral video here.

Meanwhile, the Sense of Humor of Pakistani People are always top class. This on Chandrayaan pic.twitter.com/Y127YPeyIv — Joy (@Joydas) August 23, 2023

The journalist asked the man what he meant. The man had a savage reply up his sleeve. He added that just like the Moon, even Pakistan doesn’t have water, gas, or electricity, implying that Pakistani citizens are already living on the Moon.

This classic self-deprecating joke has won the internet. People are commenting on how Pakistan citizens always manage to come up with such hilarious takes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what people have to say.

This is the highest form of humour https://t.co/6BXb9CgWIg — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) August 23, 2023

We may have moon under our belt, but we ll never have their humour 😭😭. https://t.co/an0N9bQ5Mj — PratsD (@pratsd) August 24, 2023

I swear Pakistanis have the best self-deprecating sense of humour in Southasia

Their political jokes are the best!

Only other nation that can compete against them are the Russians with their irony & black humour capacity to laugh at themselves (which is what makes it funny)! https://t.co/hmxl4g1krA — Dipak Gyawali (@dipak_gyawali) August 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

This wins the internet today.. this brother has won our hearts.



Chand Mubarak aapko Bhai log… https://t.co/uMcRec9PzW — VT (@cruzex100) August 24, 2023

Chaand pe tou paunch gaye but aisa sense of humour kahan se lao gey India? https://t.co/JxylfQoCVI — Saad (@Fake_SaadAli) August 23, 2023

Chaand pe tou paunch gaye but aisa sense of humour kahan se lao gey India? https://t.co/JxylfQoCVI — Saad (@Fake_SaadAli) August 23, 2023

this is so passive aggressive lmao https://t.co/VYcfnbJfbZ — c ✧･ﾟ 1989 tv (@bffofniall) August 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhai ne baat to bilkul sahee kahee hai — Kuberpedia (@kuberpedia) August 24, 2023

This is high level roasting. — Fasiha M (@Fasiha28) August 23, 2023

We have the Moon, but they take the cake with their sense of humour.