The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a historic win for all Indians. The successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon was nothing short of phenomenal. While Indians are sharing how proud they feel about this achievement, our neighbours in Pakistan also have something hilarious to add.
In a now-viral video, a Pakistani man is talking to a journalist. He talks about how India is investing money in space projects to reach the Moon, while on the other hand, Pakistani citizens are already living on the Moon. He says, “Wo toh paise laga ke jaa rahe hain na, hum toh already chand pe reh rahe hain aapko nahi pata tha.”
Take a look at the viral video here.
The journalist asked the man what he meant. The man had a savage reply up his sleeve. He added that just like the Moon, even Pakistan doesn’t have water, gas, or electricity, implying that Pakistani citizens are already living on the Moon.
This classic self-deprecating joke has won the internet. People are commenting on how Pakistan citizens always manage to come up with such hilarious takes.
Here’s what people have to say.
We have the Moon, but they take the cake with their sense of humour.