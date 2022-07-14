Every group has two people who can't move on from each other and find ways to take a U-turn towards their exes. This is precisely the relation between Binod and Desi Twitter.

Do you recall the Twitter frenzy that followed a random YouTube comment that said Binod back in 2020? That became a popular meme format and a response to practically everything on the Internet.

Desi Twitter is once again tripping over Binod, but this time, it's Durgesh Kumar AKA your beloved Banrakas' dialogue from Panchayat. We have compiled the funniest memes that will give you jaw-clenching laughter for the rest of the day!

Dekh liya bhai. 

While others would directly complain, Desis instead say 'Dekh raha hai Binod'.