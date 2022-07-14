Every group has two people who can't move on from each other and find ways to take a U-turn towards their exes. This is precisely the relation between Binod and Desi Twitter.

Do you recall the Twitter frenzy that followed a random YouTube comment that said Binod back in 2020? That became a popular meme format and a response to practically everything on the Internet.

Desi Twitter is once again tripping over Binod, but this time, it's Durgesh Kumar AKA your beloved Banrakas' dialogue from Panchayat. We have compiled the funniest memes that will give you jaw-clenching laughter for the rest of the day!

Dekh raha hai binod, kuch nahi mila to meta meme dala ja raha hai pic.twitter.com/AudtXwReS4 — penguwing (@PetwingPenguin) July 9, 2022

I'm in love with all "Dekh raha hai na Binod" memes..... pic.twitter.com/RCZ116OFnU — Seema Tyagi (@SeemaTy42016433) July 13, 2022

If brain cells could talk pic.twitter.com/IimHzocL2S — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) July 11, 2022

Kaise meri tweets like kiye bina log dekhe ja rahe hai. pic.twitter.com/aTQj5ohcEM — jeel suthar 🦥 (@jeelsuthar_) July 12, 2022

Kaise bina retweet kiye ja rha hai pic.twitter.com/PGgOeW8GWs — Anupam Gupta (@TheAnupamGupta) July 12, 2022

‘#MBBS me majje hi majje hai’ bolke kaise student ko pagal banaya jata hai. pic.twitter.com/inAaAaeLkZ — The forensic doctor (@autopsy_surgeon) July 14, 2022

Binod insta or Whatsapp par roj dekh raha hai ..😂 pic.twitter.com/Eb1aV4UGP5 — Akshat Saxena (@imakshatsaxena) July 10, 2022

ye thread dekh raha hai binod? pic.twitter.com/1cGaCY8oJA — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 13, 2022

Most hilarious Dekh raha hai na Binod meme. pic.twitter.com/jHprcYaL2S — Saurav Agarwal (@sauravagarwal) July 11, 2022

Jab se dekh raha hun, Binod Binod kiye ja aha hai…. pic.twitter.com/NZsgTt9mee — JaiDeEp🤑 (@rozgarEngineer_) July 12, 2022

While others would directly complain, Desis instead say 'Dekh raha hai Binod'.