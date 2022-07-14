Every group has two people who can't move on from each other and find ways to take a U-turn towards their exes. This is precisely the relation between Binod and Desi Twitter.
Do you recall the Twitter frenzy that followed a random YouTube comment that said Binod back in 2020? That became a popular meme format and a response to practically everything on the Internet.
Desi Twitter is once again tripping over Binod, but this time, it's Durgesh Kumar AKA your beloved Banrakas' dialogue from Panchayat. We have compiled the funniest memes that will give you jaw-clenching laughter for the rest of the day!
Dekh raha hai binod, kuch nahi mila to meta meme dala ja raha hai
I'm in love with all "Dekh raha hai na Binod" memes.....
Dekh raha hai na #Binod
Dekh raha hai binod, bina like kiye scroll kiye jaa rahe hai
Continue with your version in comments!#AgencyLife #MondayBlues #WorkLife #Panchayat #Daboya #Daboyatechnology pic.twitter.com/ILKKr96K55
Dekh raha hai binod?
Kaise bina retweet kiye ja rha hai
Kaise bina retweet kiye ja rha hai pic.twitter.com/PGgOeW8GWs
Dekh raha hai Binod,
'#MBBS me majje hi majje hai' bolke kaise student ko pagal banaya jata hai.
‘#MBBS me majje hi majje hai’ bolke kaise student ko pagal banaya jata hai. pic.twitter.com/inAaAaeLkZ
Binod insta or Whatsapp par roj dekh raha hai
ye thread dekh raha hai binod?
Dekh raha hai na Binod?
Dekh raha hai na Binod, kaise bina like kiye scroll kiye jaa rahe hai!
Most hilarious Dekh raha hai na Binod meme.
Dekh liya bhai.
While others would directly complain, Desis instead say 'Dekh raha hai Binod'.