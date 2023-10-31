“Fraash Fraash tu pind se aayi, naam hai tera Bubbly Aa jaa kudiye, setting kara doon, meet my braadar Lovely… Selfie lele hot hot, phoonk le thoda pot pot, Sony baby, Tipsy holey, maar tequila shot shot! * Music stops abruptly * Yo Yo Honey Singh! “
Don’t get me wrong. The point I’m trying to make is, not only are Punjabi nicknames incredibly funny, they are potential lyrics and indispensable part of the ‘ Yo Yo Rap shabdkosh ‘. So all you Punjabi parents out there, thank you for nick-naming your kids when you are high. We appreciate it. Here goes the list:
1. Your nickname: Tittu
How people react: “I know, they always come in pairs. BTW, Tit one kahan hai?”
And you go like:
2. Your nickname: Ponty
How people react: “That’s what Himesh calls his shit.”
And you go like:
3. Your nickname: Dollar
How people react: “So you’re always going down?”
And you go like:
4. Your nickname: King
How people react: “Arre rey! All hail the mighty lord!!”
And you go like:
5. Your nickname: Pappi
How people react: “Stay away, pervert.”
And you go like:
6. Your nickname: Chinky
How people react: “Hey, that’s 5 years in jail. Get it? GET it?”
And you go like:
7. Your nickname: Salty
How people react: ” Naam poochha tha, taste nahi! “
And you go like:
8. Your nickname: Seeti
How people react: “So you get blown a lot, eh?”
And you go like:
9. Your nickname: Pinky
How people react: “I wanna hold you.”
And you go like:
10. Your nickname: Makhan
How people react: “So cheesy.”
And you go like:
11. Your nickname: Kaddu
How people react: ” Aur pakao ise, abhi kachha hai. “
And you go like:
12. Your nickname: Gulabo
How people react: ” Aye Haaye! Gulaabo! * Lech mode* “
And you go like:
13. Your nickname: Toppa
How people react: “Isn’t that slang for a big-ass condom?”
And you go like:
14. Your nickname: Tipsy
How people react: “Much alcohol! So Punjabi!”
And you go like:
15. Your nickname: Happy
How people react: ” Uncle ko itni hi English aati hogi. HA HA”
And you go like:
16. Your nickname: Sony
How people react: “As in Sony Vaio?”
And you go like:
17. Your nickname: Pappu
How people react: “I see, your parents support Congress. Cool.”
And you go like:
18. Your nickname: Guglu
How people react: “That sounds like a slimy ball of goo!”
And you go like:
19. Your nickname: Prince
How people react: “Of what? Janakpuri east?”
And you go like:
20. Your nickname: Lovely
How people react: “Professional University! HA HA HA! ”
And you go like:
21. Your nickname: Banta
How people react: ” Height kam toh hai teri waise… ”
And you go like:
Featured Image Source | moviehdwallpapers
Having said all that shit, I have to concede, Punjabi people can really take jokes on themselves. So, I’ll be back with more insult. Cheers. 🙂