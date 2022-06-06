As a part of the celebrations, a parade was organized in the city with the Gold State Coach being the centre of attraction. The golden carriage was seen on the streets of London with all fanfare. Now, you would expect the Queen, herself, to be in the chariot. But actually, it was a hologram inside the carriage which was led by white horses on the streets of London.
So a hologram of the queen drove through London in a golden carriage today. And people waved at it. They waved at a hologram. pic.twitter.com/hxRFzFp2N7— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) June 5, 2022
Twitteratis were quick to spot this and what followed was a royal barrage of memes and jokes. Some said even the Queen approves remote work, while others compared it to an NFT.
June 5, 2022
When you see someone wave, you wave back. It's like when you say thank you to automatic doors.— The Lady of the Green Kirtle (@ladygreenkirtle) June 5, 2022
So the waving is the insane part?— The Thinking Beard (@FatherBeard) June 5, 2022
Not the many thousands of pounds spent to parade the hologram through the streets?
🤔
life is pretty weird now https://t.co/TKl0mjm252— Gigi Young (@mysticinthemoon) June 6, 2022
They're clapping a fucking hologram!— Taylor (@dtaylor5633) June 5, 2022
A hologram ffs https://t.co/Dp3XOQ3U21
damn even the queen says remote work is better than going in person https://t.co/pQ2qmzGL6m— curious quail (@curiousquail) June 5, 2022
Ok.... who turned Her Majesty into an NFT??? https://t.co/pzvAQiswV0— Admiral Dorothy Zbornak 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏳️🌈🎵🖖 (@WhatAHeartache) June 5, 2022
Finally, this gem of a tweet.
isse acha toh hrithik ko hi hire kar lete https://t.co/mBSCGNtFAw— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 5, 2022
The world is a strange place. But Britain is stranger.