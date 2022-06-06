

On June 6, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to complete a platinum jubilee on the throne. The United Kingdom is all decked up to celebrate this royal event.

As a part of the celebrations, a parade was organized in the city with the Gold State Coach being the centre of attraction. The golden carriage was seen on the streets of London with all fanfare. Now, you would expect the Queen, herself, to be in the chariot. But actually, it was a hologram inside the carriage which was led by white horses on the streets of London.



Now comes the best part. While the hologram of the Queen waved at the public, the people waved back. They. Waved. At. A. Hologram. Prince Louis stole the show the other day but this is something else.

So a hologram of the queen drove through London in a golden carriage today. And people waved at it. They waved at a hologram. pic.twitter.com/hxRFzFp2N7 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) June 5, 2022

Twitteratis were quick to spot this and what followed was a royal barrage of memes and jokes. Some said even the Queen approves remote work, while others compared it to an NFT.



I mean, the whole royal family could profitably be replaced by holograms from now on. — Robert Noyaudur (@bob__ardkor) June 5, 2022

When you see someone wave, you wave back. It's like when you say thank you to automatic doors. — The Lady of the Green Kirtle (@ladygreenkirtle) June 5, 2022

So the waving is the insane part?



Not the many thousands of pounds spent to parade the hologram through the streets?



🤔 — The Thinking Beard (@FatherBeard) June 5, 2022

life is pretty weird now https://t.co/TKl0mjm252 — Gigi Young (@mysticinthemoon) June 6, 2022

They're clapping a fucking hologram!



A hologram ffs https://t.co/Dp3XOQ3U21 — Taylor (@dtaylor5633) June 5, 2022

damn even the queen says remote work is better than going in person https://t.co/pQ2qmzGL6m — curious quail (@curiousquail) June 5, 2022

Ok.... who turned Her Majesty into an NFT??? https://t.co/pzvAQiswV0 — Admiral Dorothy Zbornak 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🎵🖖 (@WhatAHeartache) June 5, 2022

Finally, this gem of a tweet.



isse acha toh hrithik ko hi hire kar lete https://t.co/mBSCGNtFAw — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 5, 2022

The world is a strange place. But Britain is stranger.

