On June 6, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to complete a platinum jubilee on the throne. The United Kingdom is all decked up to celebrate this royal event.

As a part of the celebrations, a parade was organized in the city with the Gold State Coach being the centre of attraction. The golden carriage was seen on the streets of London with all fanfare. Now, you would expect the Queen, herself, to be in the chariot. But actually, it was a hologram inside the carriage which was led by white horses on the streets of London.

Now comes the best part. While the hologram of the Queen waved at the public, the people waved back. They. Waved. At. A. Hologram. Prince Louis stole the show the other day but this is something else.

Twitteratis were quick to spot this and what followed was a royal barrage of memes and jokes. Some said even the Queen approves remote work, while others compared it to an NFT. 

Finally, this gem of a tweet.

The world is a strange place. But Britain is stranger. 