We love the ringing of wedding bells, especially when it's for Bollywood's most adored couple. Yes, as you guessed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is in the offing, and obviously, everything on the Internet right now is about them.

This takes us back to Ranbir Kapoor's films, specifically his characters who uhm...don't seem to enjoy Desi weddings? Well, we aren't just guessing; we have evidence. Literally, most of his popular films have him walking out of the wedding halfway through.

Let us demystify this for you.

Remember the song Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno? With a heavy heart, he as Raj Sharma, gives a power-pack performance at his ex-girlfriend's wedding and leaves even without waiting for the food counter to open?

Yeah watching someone you loved tying knots with someone else is sad but leaving a wedding without devouring all of the food is honestly worse.

And of course, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani in which Prem moved heaven and earth only to enable his crush to marry her crush. Weird right?

He did show up for Jenny's (Katrina Kaif) wedding and promptly left after offering her a bouquet and some puppy-faced wishes.

And Ranbir's character Bunny in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani making an exit with his backpack on is genuinely crazy. I mean, you just attended your bestie's wedding and that's it? You're leaving?

Who's gonna stick around for the after-party? And the 'after' after-party? In the first place, you should've been throwing it for her. Yeah, you're a globetrotter but your flight could wait.

Last but not the least, Ranbir's character gave a heartbreak anthem Channa Mereya to every lover boy. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ayaan loved a girl, albeit ek tarfa, but on her very gracious request agreed to attend her wedding with the love of her life.

He designed mehndi on his hand, gave a solo performance, and left without witnessing the most iconic Qubool Hai? Who misses that?

Ranbir Kapoor has a paradigm of abandoning weddings perhaps because he either attended his ex's wedding or a wedding where he got heartbroken.

All things said, we're more thrilled for Ranbir and Alia's wedding this week because we're sure that he wouldn't walk out of his real-life wedding; we've seen him do it enough in his movies.