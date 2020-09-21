The iconic Canadian sitcom, Schitt's Creek that once ruled our heart with its ingeniously progressive humor and eccentric characters has literally swept the 72nd Emmy Awards with their record-breaking wins.

So we took this opportunity to craft some relatable memes from the show that will make you laugh on your miseries as if you're a 'disgruntled pelican':

I'm going to take the liberty to channelise my inner Moira and say, one must know how to have a good laugh at their own miseries before they go on to gracefully deny them.