Shark Tank India season 1 got over a month back, but it's still a show that keeps giving us content every day. Two contestants Niti Singhal who came up with the reversible clothing pitch, and Rohit Warrier, the entrepreneur behind Sippline, were memorably rejected by Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover.

In a turn of events, both met with each other and Niti Singhal posted a video with the caption, 'weird pitches? not so weird now!' And audience had epic reponses.

For those of you who don't know, Rohit had pitched his product Sippline and Ashneer Grover called it wahiyat and rejected it.

On the other hand, Niti Singhal pitched her reversible clothing, 'Twee In One'. However, Ashneer wasn't impressed and told her that nobody would wear her clothes. And his wife ended up wearing a dress gifted to her by Niti to the Kapil Sharma Show.

What a fun collab!