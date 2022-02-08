Shark Tank India has been in news for reasons other than the show itself. Ashneer Grover, who's one of the judges on the show, has been known for his honest and brutal feedback to the contestants. While the show has come to an end, not everything has been wrapped up yet.

Niti Singhal, a contestant on the show, was slammed by Ashneer Grover for her brand Twee in One. The fashion designer's brand makes reversible and convertible clothing. Ashneer had commented that the designer shouldn't be wasting her time because it was impractical fashion. He added, that no one in his house would consider wearing it.

Bahut hi ganda fashion hai ye

- Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India

While we thought that this was the end of it, there was clearly more. Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer's wife was seen wearing an outfit from Twee in One to The Kapil Sharma Show. Niti Singhal had gifted the outfit to the entrepreneur on Shark Tank. The Twee in One founder shared a reel on Instagram as a dig at the judge. The reel ends in the catch-phrase - Yeh sab dogalapana hai.

We saw many Ashneer Grover memes but we didn't see this one coming. Madhuri also commented on the reel saying that the judges didn't like the dresses presented on the side board, but the ones worn by the models were good.



Watch the video here:

There's clearly more to the show than the show.