From arranging buses for stranded migrant workers to converting his hotel into a quarantine facility for corona warriors to helping Indian students stranded in warzones, Sonu Sood has always been there in time of need. Since he distributed blankets in the winter, it's obvious for people to ask him for 'help' in this scorching heat as well.
kahan ho @SonuSood 🫠 pic.twitter.com/te0GxcQSRk— Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) March 31, 2022
This Twitter user posted a photo stating, "Sardiyo mein kambal daan dene waalo, garmiyon mein 'thandi beer' nahi pilaoge?" And Sonu Sood hilariously replied, "Beer ke saath bhujiya chalega?" And twitterati joined in the fun conversation with equally hilarious replies.
बियर के साथ भुजिया चलेगा ? 🤣 https://t.co/SX3rEtoYgL— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 6, 2022
People have their preferences
...and some other snack options
Rosted chicken ho jaye to maja aa jaye😂— Arvind Chaurasia (@arvindkumar1509) April 6, 2022
Haldiram Urdu controversy making its way
Masala Papad supremacy
masala papad hojata to mazza hi ajata— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) April 6, 2022
Some more preferences
Bhujia nahi Salted Peanuts chalega— Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) April 6, 2022
The sad tale of people not being able to afford chakna
Sonu Sood - the OG dev manus
April 7, 2022
We only have one thing to say to Sonu Sood 'helping' people in this scorching heat - tum kya mast kaam karta hai Sonu bhai. 😂