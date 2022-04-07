From arranging buses for stranded migrant workers to converting his hotel into a quarantine facility for corona warriors to helping Indian students stranded in warzones, Sonu Sood has always been there in time of need. Since he distributed blankets in the winter, it's obvious for people to ask him for 'help' in this scorching heat as well.

This Twitter user posted a photo stating, "Sardiyo mein kambal daan dene waalo, garmiyon mein 'thandi beer' nahi pilaoge?" And Sonu Sood hilariously replied, "Beer ke saath bhujiya chalega?" And twitterati joined in the fun conversation with equally hilarious replies.

People have their preferences

मेरी Budweiser मत भूलना दोस्त । — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) April 6, 2022

...and some other snack options

Rosted chicken ho jaye to maja aa jaye😂 — Arvind Chaurasia (@arvindkumar1509) April 6, 2022

Haldiram Urdu controversy making its way

हल्दीराम वाला भुजिया मत देना उसपर उर्दू लिखी होती है — पूजा भारद्वाज (@POOJA_BHARDWAJ1) April 6, 2022

Masala Papad supremacy

masala papad hojata to mazza hi ajata — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) April 6, 2022

Some more preferences

Bhujia nahi Salted Peanuts chalega — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) April 6, 2022

The sad tale of people not being able to afford chakna

सर मेरे भइया को बियर के साथ हमेशा हल्दीराम भुजिया खाने का शौख है लेकिन गरीबी के वजह से वह बियर को अकेले ही ग्रहण कर रहे हैं। मुझसे उनका दुख देखा नही जा रहा, आपसे अनुरोध करूँगा की कृपया दो पैकेट हल्दीराम भुजिया का इंतेजाम करवाएं 🙏 — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) April 6, 2022

Sonu Sood - the OG dev manus

We only have one thing to say to Sonu Sood 'helping' people in this scorching heat - tum kya mast kaam karta hai Sonu bhai. 😂