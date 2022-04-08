We are setting a new record every day when it comes to a hike in petrol and diesel prices. In the past 16 days, petrol prices have hiked fourteen times.

Amidst the skyrocketing prices, we have a couple from Tamil Nadu who received a litre of petrol and diesel as their wedding gift from their friends.

The couple Girish Kumar and Keerthana, hailing from Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, tied the knot during the times when the price of petrol and diesel have increased by more than nine rupees in the last 15 days. As per reports, the cost of petrol is ₹110.85 and diesel for ₹100.94 per litre in Tamil Nadu.

Have a look at this viral video where the couples seem astonished by this thoughtful present by their friends.

Amidst rising #PetrolDieselPriceHike, friends of the newly married couple, Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple One Litre #petrol and One Litre #diesel as a wedding present at their Wedding reception in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Wr3BErZUwg — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) April 7, 2022

Twitterati think the friends played smart by giving them petrol and diesel. Here's what they had to say:



Smart. They got away by gifting a couple of bottles worth 200/- ? Had they gifted anything else it would have cost more — Dr Parul Chandra (@DrParulChandra1) April 8, 2022

So basically these three friends each paid approximately ₹ 70 for the gift 😂😂😂😂. They must have Paisa Vasooled on food. That's why the bride and groom don't look that happy. — What's in a Name (@justRT01) April 8, 2022

Now the couple is planning to keep it in a bank locker 😁 — ᐯIIᑎOᗪ (@progra_memer) April 8, 2022

200 rs me nipta diya friend ko..kanjoos dost..🤭 — Č@ŘŁŐ$ (@Carlos27480217) April 8, 2022

And the couple was happy to recieve such a expensive gift — Yusuf (@707_yusuf) April 8, 2022

Luxurious gift — Satk (@Satk66269769) April 8, 2022

100 rs main shagun nipta diya lol 😂😂😂😂 puree 1000 ki bachat lol — drkunal gupta (@drkunalguptabds) April 8, 2022

Very risky. Fire hazard. They could instead have given a gift card (or equivalent) to purchase ⛽. — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) April 8, 2022

This is not the first time friends have come up with such generous gift ideas. Recently, a couple from Tamil Nadu received some peculiar gifts like petrol, onion, and a gas cylinder.

