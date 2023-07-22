Two of the biggest and most awaited movies hit the theatres yesterday. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie had people divided into two groups much before its release. The hype was real and after the release, we can say that both films went much beyond everyone’s expectations.

People have been wondering whether they should watch Oppenheimer or Barbie first and within this dilemma, a meme called ‘Barbenheimer’ has popped up. Now, a theatre in India took Barbeheimer to a whole new level. We came across this viral tweet where a user claimed that a theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. The tweet by a user who goes by the name sapun read, “friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles 💀 pic.twitter.com/aznyGeUsz2 — sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023

This hilarious incident blew up on Twitter. The tweet has fetched over 22.3K likes and over 477.9K views. It is funny because Oppenheimer deals with the story of the man who created the atomic bomb, while Barbie revolves around her tryst with humans. Two completely different themes. In an additional tweet, Sapun mentioned that the incident took place in Chhattisgarh.

@plantarina apparently this was chhattisgarh — sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023

The tweet got people talking on Twitter. Many could not believe their eyes. Some cracked clever Barbenheimer jokes while others suggested that maybe we all should watch Oppenheimer like this.

Here’s what people had to say.

the multiverse is real https://t.co/biIS747BR0 — Resh Susan (@thebooksatchel) July 21, 2023

When I went to see Oppenheimer, they accidentally played the first 5 minutes of Barbie before the fixed it lol — Jared Rivard (@2Jared2Rivard) July 21, 2023

The one responsible is either an incompetent nincompoop or a devious troll capable of high intelligence https://t.co/qyIT7kosIn — Munk (@_Drunkenmunk) July 21, 2023

Actually this is part of the movie. Physicist barbie helps them solve an equation when Oppenheimer and Einstein get stuck at one point. Sorry guys spoiler! https://t.co/Y6uFUoekai — Ashley (@j_ash96) July 22, 2023

this is the. coolest. thing. ever. I don't know why I love it so much. 😭🤭😂 https://t.co/HwbWWyhn7c — nehal (luzoyam era) (@inmyzoyalaiera) July 22, 2023

this barbie creates the atomic bomb https://t.co/NhTZJDRYLO — fe (@johnsonsbridger) July 22, 2023

of course this happened in india 😭 https://t.co/W92VxgY9XX — keeks ✘ yuta protector (@dprmilli) July 22, 2023

Two movies at the cost of one. https://t.co/CwMTa5fbmX — Ashley do Rosario (@ashrosarioingo1) July 22, 2023

i think they should market this. show barbie with oppenheimer subtitles and oppenheimer with barbie subtitles and create new movie-going experiences https://t.co/bapJg8BLK9 — rachel mcmillan: queries closed june 2-september 3 (@rachkmc) July 21, 2023

Definitely, not the way Nolan intended us to watch Oppenheimer.