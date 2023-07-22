Two of the biggest and most awaited movies hit the theatres yesterday. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie had people divided into two groups much before its release. The hype was real and after the release, we can say that both films went much beyond everyone’s expectations.
People have been wondering whether they should watch Oppenheimer or Barbie first and within this dilemma, a meme called ‘Barbenheimer’ has popped up. Now, a theatre in India took Barbeheimer to a whole new level. We came across this viral tweet where a user claimed that a theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. The tweet by a user who goes by the name sapun read, “friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
This hilarious incident blew up on Twitter. The tweet has fetched over 22.3K likes and over 477.9K views. It is funny because Oppenheimer deals with the story of the man who created the atomic bomb, while Barbie revolves around her tryst with humans. Two completely different themes. In an additional tweet, Sapun mentioned that the incident took place in Chhattisgarh.
The tweet got people talking on Twitter. Many could not believe their eyes. Some cracked clever Barbenheimer jokes while others suggested that maybe we all should watch Oppenheimer like this.
Here’s what people had to say.
Definitely, not the way Nolan intended us to watch Oppenheimer.